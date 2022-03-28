Payton Linhurt doubled and Breena Komarnisky and Madison Pikuka combined on a five-hitter as South Allegheny topped West Greene, 7-3, in a non-section softball game at the Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach, S.C., on Sunday.
Komarnisky pitched four innings, allowing three runs with three walks and two strikeouts. Pikuka earned the save with three scoreless innings of relief.
BreAnn Jackson totaled a single, RBI and scored a run for West Greene (0-3). London Whipkey and Payton Gilbert both had a single and an RBI and Katie Lampe added a single and a run scored. Taylor Karvan had the Lady Pioneers' only other hit and Lexi Six also scored a run.
Kiley Meek took the loss. Payton Gilbert pitched five innings of relief.
Baseball
Paul Blazer (Ky.) 16, Waynesburg Central 9 -- Tyler Groves and Braden Benke each had two hits for Waynesburg but the Raiders fell to Paul Blazer in a non-section game at the Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Saturday
Chardon 11, West Greene 1 -- Sara Sutton tripled and Gina Legan doubled as Chardon (Ohio) defeated the Lady Pioneeers in a five-inning non-section softball game at the Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Winning pitcher Abby O'Brien struck out five and walked three.
Anna Durbin went 2 for 2 and scored West Greene's lone run on London Whipkey single in the fifth.
Losing pitcher Kiley Meek struck out two and walked six and had the Lady Pioneers' only other hit. Payton Gilbert walked one and struck out one in one inning of relief.
Baseball
Chagrin Falls (Ohio) 14, Waynesburg Central 4 -- Logan Pack doubled and Mason Switalski singled twice but the Raiders lost a five-inning game non-section game to Chagrin at the Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Switalski took the loss.
