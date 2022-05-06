West Greene wrapped up sole possession of the Section 2-A title with a hard-fought 7-5 victory Thursday afternoon against visiting Greensburg Central Catholic.
West Greene finishes section play with a 10-0 record and improves to 11-3 overall.
Bailey Kuhns' bases-loaded triple in the top of the sixth inning drew the Lady Centurions to 6-5, but West Greene countered with an insurance run in the bottom of the inning.
Anna Durbin had the defensive play of the game for West Greene with a solid defensive play in the outfield in the top of the seventh inning. She also had a strong effort at the plate with two hits, an RBI and run scored.
The game was tied 1-1 after two innings when West Greene pulled away with five runs in the bottom of the third inning. The key hit of the inning was Taylor Karvan's run-scoring double.
Kiley Meek allowed seven hits, walked three and struck out three for the win. She also had two hits, a sacrifice fly and two RBI.
Katie Lampe finished with a double, single and a run scored. Olivia Kiger drove in two runs.
Emma Henry took the loss, striking out two and walking four. Mackenzie Kenney had two hits.
Jefferson-Morgan 7, Mapletown 2 -- The Lady Rockets scored four runs in the top of the fifth inning and two more in the sixth to secure a Section 2-A victory at Mapletown.
Jefferson-Morgan (5-4) improves to 5-4 in the section, while the Lady Maples (8-6) finish with a 5-5 section mark.
Kayla Larkin allowed two hits, walked two and struck out 11 in the victory, and belted a home run. Jasmine Demaske doubled in the victory.
Devan Clark gave up seven hits, walked one and struck out four in the loss.
High school baseball
Washington 13, Monessen 5 -- Mario Griffin worked out of bases-loaded, no-outs jams in the fifth and sixth innings without allowing a run to help the visiting Prexies defeat the Greyhounds in a non-section game.
Washington took advantage of Griffin's escape feats by scoring eight runs in the top of the seventh inning to break a 5-5 tie.
Ian Callan tripled and doubled for Washington (5-9) which also got a triple from Michael Shallcross and three hits apiece from Zakery Burt and Nick Blanchette.
Griffin allowed two earned runs on four hits with six walks and four strikeouts in four innings of relief to earn the win.
Josh Arnold was 3-for-3 and Matt Sawa reached base four times with three walks and a hit by pitch for Monessen (2-12) which left the bases loaded four times and stranded 17 runners overall.
Kody Kuhns took the loss.
