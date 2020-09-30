West Greene dropped the first set before reeling off wins in the final three to defeat visiting Jefferson-Morgan, 3-1, in a Section 2-A girls volleyball match Tuesday night.
The Lady Pioneers (3-0, 3-0) won by scores of 22-25, 25-23, 25-23 and 25-14.
Anna Uveges had 14 kills and Abby Ankrom totaled 17 digs and eight aces for the Lady Rockets (2-3, 2-3) who also got 14 assists from Nevaeh Dudas, 13 digs from Madison Wright and 12 digs from Mia Baker.
