Anna Durbin's two free throws with 12 seconds left provided the insurance points in West Greene's 44-40 non-section win Friday night at the Ellis School.
Katie Lampe's free throws tied the game at 40 and Jersey Wise scored the go-ahead field goal for the Lady Pioneers, who improve to 12-0 overall.
West Greene led 18-13 after the first quarter and 27-22 at halftime. The lead remained five points through three quarters.
Wise led the Lady Pioneers with 16 points. Durbin finished with nine and Brooke Barner had eight points.
Natalie Jasper led Ellis (9-3) with a game-high 18 points. Natalie Graf finished with 12.
Non-section
West Greene 18-9-11-6 -- 44
Ellis School 13-9-11-7 -- 40
West Greene: Jersey Wise 16, Anna Durbin 9, Brooke Barner 8. Ellis School: Natalie Jasper 18, Natalie Graf 12. Records: West Greene (12-0), Ellis School (9-3).
