The West Greene girls took a break from Section 2-A action Monday night with a 56-12 non-section home victory over Washington.
West Greene (10-0) led 24-3 after the first quarter and 40-7 at halftime.
Elizabeth Brudnock led the way for the Lady Pioneers with a game-high 13 points. Anna Durbin and Brooke Barner both scored 11.
Tamia Russell and Samantha Maurer scored three points apiece for Washington (3-7).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.