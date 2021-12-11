Yough's last-second 3-pointer fell short, allowing the West Greene girls to cling to a 50-48 victory Friday night in the Southmoreland Tip-Off Tournament.
The Lady Pioneers led 18-14 after the first quarter and 31-28 at halftime. West Greene's lead grew to 44-36 after three quarters, with the Lady Cougars rallying in the fourth quarter, 12-6.
Anna Durbin led West Greene with 19 points. Brooke Barner scored 11 and Kasie Meek added 10.
Yough's Autumn Matthews finished with a game-high 22 points. Laney Gerdich had 12 points and Mikhala Chewing finished with 10.
California 39, Monessen 38 -- The Lady Trojans rallied in the second half to edge the host team in the inaugural Major Corley Memorial Tip-Off Tournament.
The Lady Greyhounds led 14-5 after the first quarter and 24-17 at halftime. California cut the deficit to 27-26 after three quarters, and then rallied for a 13-11 fourth quarter for the season-opening win.
Rakiyah Porter led the Lady Trojans with 13 points. Monessen's Mercedes Majors finished with a game-high 14 points.
Derry 47, Jeannette 12 -- The Lady Trojans rolled to victory in the opening game of the Major Corley Memorial Tip-Off Tournament.
Derry's Tiana Moracco scored a game-high 27 points. Faith Shean added 10.
Zoey Vincent and Frankedevae Crosby both scored four points for the Lady Jayhawks.
Belle Vernon 67, Sharon 19 -- The Lady Leopards held Sharon to single digits in each quarter for an easy victory in the Lady Tigers Tip-Off Tournament.
Belle Vernon led 27-5, 47-8 and 57-11 at the quarter breaks.
The Lady Leopards' Presleigh Colditz scored a career-high 24 points. Kemzi Seliga added 10 points. Tessa Rodriguez contributed nine assists and eight steals.
Waynesburg Central 59, Beth-Center 24 -- The Lady Raiders cruised to a victory over the Lady Bulldogs in the Jefferson-Morgan Tip-Off Tournament.
Waynesburg scored 25 points in the first quarter and led 42-12 at halftime.
Kaley Rohanna paced the Lady Raiders with a game-high 21 points. Clara Paige Miller added 11.
Julie Ogrodoski led Beth-Center with 17 points.
Lincoln Park 48, Frazier 6 -- Lincoln Park rolled to victory in the first game of the Jefferson-Morgan Tip-Off Tournament against the Lady Commodores.
Franklin Regional 60, Laurel Highlands 27 -- The Lady Panthers downed the host team in the opening night of play in the FCCA/C. Vivian Stringer Tip-Off Tournament.
Franklin Regional led 20-13, 39-19 and 48-25 at the quarter breaks.
Aareanna Griffith led Laurel Highlands with 11 points. Franklin Regional's Avery Musto scored a game-high 16 points, including five 3-pointers. Brooke Schirmer added 13 points for the Lady Panthers.
Hempfield 40, Connellsville 21 -- The Lady Spartans outscored the Lady Falcons in each quarter in the FCCA/C. Vivian Stringer Tip-Off Tournament game played at Penn State Fayette.
Mallory Orndorff scored seven points for Connellsville.
Hempfield's Brooke McCoy finished with a game-high 14 points. Sarah Podkul added 12.
Clairton 55, Charleroi 29 -- The Lady Bears breezed to a 55-29 win in the FCCA/C. Vivian Stringer Tip-Off Tournament at Penn State Fayette.
Iyanna Wade led Clairton with a game-high 27 points. Arissa Wiggins (12) and Jerzee Sutton (11) also scored in double figures.
Greensburg C.C. 43, Mount Pleasant 39 -- The Lady Vikings tied the Greensburg Tip-Off Tournament at halftime, but the Lady Centurions held two-point advantages in both the third and fourth quarters for the win.
Tiffany Zelmore led Mount Pleasant with 17 points. Greensburg C.C.'s Bailey Kuhns also scored 17 points.
Montour 59, Ringgold 26 -- The host team opened the Montour Tip-Off Tournament with a win over the Lady Rams.
Elizabeth Forward 50, Fort Cherry 30 -- The Lady Warriors started the season with a win over the Lady Rangers in the Keystone Oaks Tip-Off Tournament.
Elizabeth Forward led 15-3 after the first quarter, but Fort Cherry cut the gap to 20-17 at halftime. The Lady Warriors put the game away with a 30-13 advantage in the second half.
Joselyn Dawson led Elizabeth Forward with 18 points. Za'layah Edwards scored 10 points for Fort Cherry.
Burgettstown 54, Mapletown 17 -- Krista Wilson scored 13 of the Lady Maples' total in a loss to the Lady Blue Devils in the Avella Tip-Off Tournament.
Burgettstown led 16-4, 22-6 and 44-16 at the quarter breaks.
Jill Frazier led Burgettstown with 15 points. Madeline Newark added 10.
Boys basketball
Connellsville 62, Greensburg Salem 49 -- Jelan Miller opened his tenure as the Falcons' head coach with a victory over the Golden Lions in the Hempfield Tip-Off Tournament.
Greensburg Salem rallied for a 33-23 halftime lead, but Connellsville responded with a 39-26 advantage in the second half for the win.
Josh Marietta led the Falcons with 21 points. Jared Hough and Dante Riccelli both finished with 10 points.
The Golden Lions' Donavin Waller scored a game-high 22 points. Cody Rubrecht finished with 19.
Belle Vernon 84, McKeesport 57 -- The host team of the MVI Tip-Off Tournament opened the season with a win over the Tigers.
Belle Vernon scored over 20 points in each quarter.
Daniel Gordon led the way for the Leopards with a game-high 23 points, four assists and seven steals. Quinton Martin added 21 points and four assists. Devin Whitlock dished out a team-high seven assists and scored 10 points. Alonzo Wade also scored in double digits with 12 points.
Kayne Thompson scored 16 points for McKeesport.
Ringgold 58, Clairton 36 -- The Rams outscored the Bears in all four quarters for a win in the MVI Tip-Off Tournament.
Ringgold led 11-8, 28-15 and 40-23 at the quarter breaks.
Zion Moore finished with a game-high 26 points for Ringgold. Nick Peccon added 18.
South Allegheny 66, Monessen 33 -- The Gladiators held the Greyhounds to single digits in the first and third quarters for a victory in the MVI Tip-Off Tournament.
Lorenzo Gardner scored 21 points for Monessen.
South Allegheny's Bryce Epps finished with a game-high 22 points. Ethan Kirkwood scored 15.
Geibel Catholic 66, Jefferson-Morgan 56 -- The Gators led throughout the game for a win over the Rockets in the Mapletown Tip-Off Tournament.
Geibel led 16-11, 31-26 and 46-39 at the quarter breaks.
The Gators' Jaydis Kennedy finished with a game-high 25 points. Tre White added 19.
Troy Wright paced the Rockets with 24 points. Kijuan Paige finished with 14 and Joshua Wise added 12.
Yough 62, Marion Center 42 -- Terek Crosby poured in 36 points to lead the Cougars to a win in the opening night of the Indiana Tip-Off Tournament.
Yough pulled into a 28-20 lead at halftime and finished off the second half with a 34-22 advantage.
Vitalijis Petrof led Marion Center with 14 points. T.J. Lynn added 12.
Fort Cherry 73, Frazier 20 -- The Commodores had a rough start to the season with a loss to the Rangers in the McGuffey Tip-Off Tournament.
Fort Cherry led 29-4 after the first quarter and 50-9 at halftime.
Zane Whithead and Noah Usher both scored six points for the Commodores. Whitehead pulled down 12 rebounds.
Owen Norman led the way for Fort Cherry with 22 points. Evan Pond added 10.
Peters Twp. 71, Albert Gallatin 32 -- The host team rolled to a win over the Colonials in the AHN/Highmark Tip-Off Tournament.
Peters Twp. led 18-12 after the first quarter and 35-18 at halftime. The lead grew to 57-27 at the end of the third quarter.
Jamire Braxton scored 11 points for Albert Gallatin.
Brendan McCullough (17), Gavin Cote (14), and Jacob Macosko (12) all finished in double figures for Peters Twp.
Laurel Highlands 72, Baldwin 56 -- Keondre DeShields and Brandon Davis both had 20-point performances to lead the Mustangs to a win over the host Highlanders in the AHN/Highmark Tip-Off Tournament.
DeShields finished with a game-high 27 points and Davis scored 20 in the victory. Rodney Gallagher added 16.
The Mustangs led 21-7, 34-23 and 59-40 at the quarter breaks.
James Wesling led Baldwin with 19 points. Nathan Richards scored 13.
Highlands 101, Mount Pleasant 27 -- The host team rolled to an easy win over the visiting Vikings.
Highlands poured in 42 points in the opening quarter and didn't look back.
Jimmy Kunst led the way in the victory with 29 points. Bradyn Foster (21), Caleil Long (10), and Jordyn Tavarez (10) also scored double figures.
Keystone Oaks 68, Waynesburg Central 24 -- The Panthers increased their lead to 17 points at halftime and then held the Raiders to five points in the second half to open their tip-off tournament with a victory.
Jacob Mason led the Raiders with 10 points. Dawson Fowler and Chase Henkins finished with six points apiece.
Owen Minford scored a game-high 28 points for Keystone Oaks. Quinn Kenny added 11.
