Kiley Meek threw her first no-hitter and drove in the run that invoked the mercy rule in West Greene's 10-0 victory over visiting Avella on Monday in Section 2-A action.
Meek struck out seven and walked one, and was helped by two throws by right fielder Olivia Kiger to get runners out at first base. Meek also had two hits and drove in two runs.
Jersey Wise and London Whipkey both finished with a double and two singles for the Lady Pioneers (5-0, 9-2). Whipkey drove in four runs and Wise added two RBI. Kaytlynn Walls had two hits and scored two runs.
Penn-Trafford 11, Albert Gallatin 3 -- The Lady Colonials tied the Section 2-AAAAA game with three runs in the bottom of the third inning, but the Lady Warriors regained the lead for good with a single run in the top of the fourth inning for the road victory.
Penn-Trafford (6-0, 8-3) added a single run in the top of the fifth inning and closed with six runs in the seventh inning.
Losing pitcher Shayla Reynolds and Ashley Metts both doubled for Albert Gallatin (0-4, 2-4).
West Mifflin 18, Uniontown 3 -- The Lady Raiders led 3-2 after three innings and the Lady Titans regained the lead with three runs in the top of the fourth inning for a Section 2-AAAA road victory.
West Mifflin (6-1, 11-1) closed with five runs in the top of the fifth inning and eight in the sixth inning to invoke the mercy rule.
Winning pitcher Emily Buchleitner hit a home run. Lauren Yuhas finished with a double, two singles and four RBI.
Sequoia Dunlap hit a home run and drove in two runs for the Lady Raiders (2-6, 3-8). Jordan Hoover took the loss.
Belle Vernon 13, Laurel Highlands 3 -- The Lady Leopards scored eight runs in the bottom of the fifth inning for a Section 2-AAAA victory over the visiting Fillies.
Laurel Highlands (0-8, 1-9) led 3-0 after scoring a run in the top of the fourth inning, but Belle Vernon responded with five runs in the bottom of the inning.
Ashley Joll had a triple and drove in three runs for the Lady Leopards (5-2, 8-5). Vanessa Porter finished with a single, double and three RBI. Lexi Daniels and Ava Zubovic both finished with two RBI, and Maren Metikosh and Sophie Godzak each had an RBI.
Godzak allowed five hits, walked two and struck out five in the victory.
Sidney Grimm hit a home run and Ann Smith had a pair of singles for the Fillies.
Mount Pleasant 7, South Allegheny 4 -- The Lady Vikings kept rolling along in Section 3-AAA play with a victory over the Lady Gladiators.
Mount Pleasant (4-1, 10-2) led 3-0 after the first inning and 5-0 after five innings, but South Allegheny cut the gap to a single run with four runs in the top of the sixth inning.
The Lady Vikings scored a pair of insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Haylie Brunson had a pair of doubles, a single and three RBI for Mount Pleasant. Hannah Gnibus finished with a double, two singles and two RBI. Lexis Shawley had a double and two RBI. Winning pitcher Mary Smithnosky helped her cause with a double and RBI.
Losing pitcher Breena Komarnisky doubled.
Waynesburg Central 14, Brownsville 2 -- The Lady Raiders scored five runs in the top of the first and second innings on their way to a Section 3-AAA road victory at Brownsville.
Lily Rush doubled and drove in three runs for Waynesburg (5-1, 10-2). Brooke Coss finished with a double and two RBI. Erin Fitch added a double and RBI.
Meghan Braun was the winning pitcher.
Kami Franks hit a home run for Brownsville (0-6, 5-7). Kendra Franks took the loss.
Jefferson-Morgan 11, Monessen 8 -- The Lady Rockets built a 10-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning and then held off a late rally by the Lady Greyhounds for a Section 2-A road victory.
Monessen (1-5, 1-10) scored all eight runs in its final four at-bats, including two in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Jefferson-Morgan (3-2, 4-4) added an insurance run in the top of the sixth inning.
Winning pitcher Jasmine Demaske had a solid game with three singles, a double and three RBI. Catherine Diamond finished with a double and four RBI. Payton Farabee added a double and single.
Losing pitcher Hannah Yorty finished with two singles, a double and two RBI.
High school baseball
Ringgold 4, Elizabeth Forward 0 -- The Rams scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and added another in the fifth for a Section 3-AAAA victory over the visiting Warriors.
Lorenzo Glasser was the winning pitcher. Hunter Mamie doubled for Ringgold (2-5, 6-7).
The Warriors (3-2, 5-2) were held to three singles.
Laurel Highlands 3, Greensburg Salem 0 -- Joe Chambers held the Golden Lions to singles by Hayden Teska and Dylan Sarsfield in the Mustangs' Section 3-AAAA home victory.
Ty Sankovich had a pair of hits and drove in a run for Laurel Highlands (5-2 7-3). Kadin Early also drove in a run.
Greensburg Salem slips to 2-7 in the section and 2-9 overall.
West Mifflin 7, Uniontown 6 -- The Titans scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to rally for a Section 3-AAAA victory over the visiting Red Raiders.
West Mifflin (4-1, 5-4) led 1-0 after the first inning.
Uniontown (2-5, 3-8) scored three runs in the top of the third inning, two in the sixth inning and one in the seventh inning for a 6-1 lead.
Christian Thomas tripled and Tate Musko doubled for the Red Raiders.
Mount Pleasant 5, East Allegheny 2 -- The Vikings pulled into the lead with four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth inning for a Section 3-AAA home victory.
Asher O'Connor doubled for Mount Pleasant (2-3, 5-3). Regis Sofranko was the winning pitcher.
The Wildcats to to 1-7 in the section and 3-10 overall.
McGuffey 12, Brownsville 2 -- The Highlanders scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning and five more in the second for a Section 4-AAA victory over the visiting Falcons.
Cole Rankin doubled and drove in both runs for Brownsville (4-4, 5-7).
Winning pitcher Jake Orr, Luke Wallace, Brock Wallace and Kyle Brookman all doubled for McGuffey (7-0, 9-2).
Greensburg C.C. 17, Mapletown 8 -- The Centurions won a Section 2-A slugfest on the road at Mapletown.
The Maples (0-5, 0-6) led 5-3 after the first inning and 6-3 after two innings.
Greensburg C.C. rallied with two runs in the top of the third inning, four in the fourth inning and two in both the fifth and sixth innings. The Centurions scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning.
Landan Stevenson led the Maples with three hits, including a double, two runs scored and an RBI. Brody Evans and Logan Beck both drove in two runs. Aidan Dalansky doubled.
Max Kallock had two triples, two singles and scored four runs for Greensburg C.C. Winning pitcher Alex Miller, Wade Boyle and Zach David all doubled.
Girls track & field
Frazier 79, Serra Catholic 51 -- The Lady Commodores returned home with a Section 8-AA victory over the Lady Eagles.
Kaelyn Shaporka (100 high hurdles, 19.0; shot put, 25-9), Kendall Shaporka (100, 13.64; 400, 1:05), Anna Stewart (300 interemediate hurdles, 55.08), the 1,600 relay (5:57), Gabriella McGavitt (javelin, 93-7), Maddie Stefancik (high jump, 4-4), Sydney Polkabla (long jump, 14-4½), and Jai'lah Belt (triple jump, 27-10) all had first-place finishes for Frazier.
Boys track & field
Frazier 67, Serra Catholic 66 -- The Commodores eked out a Section 8-AA road victory over the Eagles.
Brendan Krall (110 high hurdles, 19.85; 300 intermediate hurdles, 48.53), John Ingram (400, 56.7; high jump, 4-6), Kaleb Higbee (3,200, 12:36), the 1,600 relay (4:08), Matthew Kordich (javelin, 115-1; shot put, 33-6½), Robert Acklin (long jump, 17-9), and Zane Whitehead (triple jump, 35-7) finished first for Frazier.
