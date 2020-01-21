West Greene scored 25 points in both the second and third quarters Tuesday night to pull away for an 81-46 Section 2-A victory over visiting California.
The Lady Pioneers improve to 8-0 in the section and 16-0 overall. The Lady Trojans to to 4-4 in the section and 8-8 overall.
West Greene led 14-12 after the first quarter and then extended its lead to 39-22 at halftime and 64-31 after three quarters.
Jersey Wise scored a game-high 22 points for the Lady Pioneers. Elizabeth Brudnock contributed 16, Katie Lampe finished with 14 and Anna Durbin added 11 for West Greene.
Sydney Smichnick led California with 13 points.
