Undefeated West Greene put 12 players into the scoring column as it rolled over host Geibel Catholic, 75-18, in a Section 2-A girls basketball game Monday night.
The Lady Pioneers (10-0, 20-0), who extended their school-record winning streak to 20, were led by Jersey Wise and Brooke Barner with 15 and 14 points, respectively. Jordan Karvan hit a trio of 3-pointers in tallying nine points.
Anika Terry scored five points and Holly DeOre sank a 3-pointer for the Lady Gators (1-11, 1-16).
