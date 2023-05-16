West Greene made the most of nine walks and six errors to open the WPIAL Class A softball playoffs Tuesday afternoon with a 16-1 victory in three innings over Monessen at Waynesburg University.
The Lady Pioneers have won at least one playoff game for seven consecutive seasons.
West Greene (12-7) advances to the quarterfinals Thursday against Chartiers-Houston. The Lady Bucs swept the Section 2-A series, 9-7 and 6-5.
Monessen (7-8) scored in its first at-bat on Kendra Jones run-scoring double.
The Lady Pioneers responded with six runs in the bottom of the first inning, nine in the second inning and one in the third inning to invoke the 3-inning mercy rule.
West Greene's London Whipkey had a pair of doubles, walked once, scored twice and had three RBI. Lexi Six, Taylor Karvan and Ella Scott all scored two runs. Emmaline Beazell scored three runs on a hit and two walks.
Payton Gilbert allowed one hit, walked three and struck out eight.
Yough 11, Ellwood City 5 -- The Lady Cougars advanced to the quarterfinals with an opening round victory in the WPIAL Class AAA softball playoffs at North Allegheny.
Yough (10-4) will face Southmoreland Thursday in the quarterfinals. The Lady Cougars lost to Southmoreland twice in section play, 15-10 and 10-1.
Ellwood City (11-6) scored four runs in the top of the first and held the lead until Yough scored five runs in the bottom of the third inning. The Lady Wolverines tied the game in the fifth inning, but Yough regained the lead with four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
The Lady Cougars added two insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Sidney Bergman allowed one run after coming on in relief of starter Adoria Waldier just two outs into the first inning. Bergman allowed two hits with three walks and five strikeouts.
Bergman also had two singles and scored two runs. Waldier belted a pair of home runs and drove in five runs. Abbey Zuraw hit a solo home run and Madi Horvat doubled.
Julia Nardone belted a solo home run for Ellwood City.
Southmoreland 3, McGuffey 1 -- The Lady Scots escaped a big inning in the top of the first with a double play and turned the game around to open the WPIAL Class AAA softball playoffs with a victory at Waynesburg University.
Southmoreland is 8-0 in its last eight first-round playoff games.
Southmoreland (14-2) advances to play Yough in the quarterfinals on Thursday. McGuffey ends the season with an 8-7 record.
Amarah McCutcheon tied the game in the bottom of the first inning with a solo home run.
Makayla Etling's run-scoring single gave the Lady Scots a 2-1 lead in the third inning. The lead grew to 3-1 in the fourth inning when Gwen Basinger scored on Brooke McBeth's single.
Maddie Brown also pitched out of trouble in the top of the fifth inning when McGuffey loaded the bases with two outs. However, Brown snuffed out the rally with a strikeout.
Charleroi 6, Steel Valley 5 -- The Lady Cougars walked off with a victory in the bottom of the eighth inning on Emma Stefaniak's two-run home run to advance to the quarterfinals of the WPIAL Class AA playoffs.
Charleroi (16-2) advances to play Greensburg Central Catholic. Steel Valley finishes with a 4-11 record.
McKenna DeUnger led the Lady Cougars with three hits. Madalynn Lacey and Riley Jones both had a double and RBI.
Winning pitcher Sofia Celaschi struck out 11.
Kendall McConnell's single gave Steel Valley the lead at 5-4 in the top of the eighth inning. Aubrey Guciardo was the losing pitcher.
Greensburg C.C. 10, Bentworth 0 -- Emma Henry tossed a five-inning shutout and drove in two runs to lead the Lady Centurions to an opening round win in the WPIAL Class AA playoffs.
Henry, who struck out eight and walked one, also had a double and three singles as Greensburg C.C. (12-2) advances to the quarterfinals against Charleroi. Grace Kindel drove in three runs.
Zoie McDonald had a triple for the Lady Bearcats (6-9). Nora Lindley took the loss.
High school baseball
Derry 16, Mount Pleasant 5 -- Derry advanced in the WPIAL Class AAA baseball playoffs with a preliminary round win over the Vikings at Latrobe.
The Trojans (8-10) advance to the first round to play second-seeded Avonworth. Mount Pleasant finishes with a 9-10 record.
Derry led 4-1 through three innings, but Mount Pleasant sliced into the deficit with two runs in the fourth inning.
The Trojans put the game away with 12 runs over the final three innings, including seven in the top of the seventh inning.
Antonio Hauser had a double and triple for Derry. Cason Long finished with a pair of doubles. Collin Bush and Jon Wasnick both doubled.
Losing pitcher Luke Nicotera tripled. C.J. Nestor had a double for the Vikings.
