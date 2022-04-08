Kiley Meek and Desirae Lemmon combined on a five-inning perfect game as West Greene blanked Monessen, 10-0, in Section 2-A softball action at Waynesburg University on Thursday.
Meek struck out eight in retiring all 12 batters she faced through four innings to earn the win. Lemmon set the Lady Greyhounds down in order in the fifth to closer out the game on the mercy rule.
Peyton Gilbert had two hits and two RBIs and Lexi Six contributed a hit, two RBIs, two stolen bases and two runs for the Lady Pioneers (2-0, 2-3) who also got a double, single and RBI from both London Whipkey and Ali Goodwin, a double and two RBIs from Meek, and a single and an RBI from BreAnn Jackson.
Monessen fall to 0-2 in the section and 0-3 overall.
High school baseball
Charleroi 6, McGuffey 4 -- Joey Campbell tripled, doubled and earned the save in Charleroi’s Section 4-AAA win over visiting McGuffey.
Ben Shields earned the win with four innings of work for the unbeaten Cougars (2-0, 4-0) and added a single and two RBIs. Campbell finished up with three scoreless frames and had two hits and Ethan Hadsell doubled for Charleroi
Austin Hall tripled and doubled twice for McGuffey (0-2, 2-3) and Kyle Brookman also doubled. Ryan Keith and Jake Ross added two hits apiece.
