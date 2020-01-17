Monessen had a one-point lead at halftime, but West Greene found its game in the second half and won its 40th straight section game, 53-37, on Thursday in Section 2-A play at Monessen High School.
The Lady Greyhounds (4-3, 10-5) had a 19-18 advantage at halftime, but the Lady Pioneers (7-0, 14-0) outscored the home team, 21-12, in the third for a 39-31 lead heading into the fourth. West Greene had a 14-6 edge in the final period.
Monessen trailed 14-11 after the first quarter, but had an 8-4 advantage in the second.
The Lady Pioneers’ Jersey Wise led the game in scoring with 15 points, and teammate Elizabeth Brudnock added 12.
The Lady Greyhounds’ Qitarah Hardison had 12 points and 13 rebounds for her ninth straight double-double. Teammate Kendelle Weston put in 10 points.
