Jersey Wise topped 1,000 career points in West Greene's 82-30 Section 2-A girls basketball victory over visiting Monessen on Monday, and did so in style.
Wise scored a career-high 31 points against the Lady Greyhounds, topping the 1,000 mark in the third quarter. She also made a game-high four 3-pointers.
Wise, a four-year starter, entered her senior season with 749 points.
The Lady Pioneers (7-0, 12-2) led 28-9, 48-21 and 77-30 at the quarter breaks.
Anna Durbin added 13 points for West Greene and teammate Elizabeth Brudnock finished with 11.
Seniors Wise, Brudnock and Kaytlynn Walls now have a four-year career record of 80-12, topping the mark set by the 2019 class of 79-21. The trio has not lost a home game or section contest in four years.
Mercedes Majors led Monessen (6-3, 8-6) with nine points.
