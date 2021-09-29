Uniontown and Ringgold both had five girls finish in the top 10 Tuesday afternoon, but the Lady Raiders took places 4th through 7th to secure the Section 2-AAA title at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus.
Uniontown finished undefeated in the section by defeating Ringgold, 23-32, Connellsville, 15-40, and Laurel Highlands, 15-40.
Ringgold beat Connellsville, 15-40, and Laurel Highlands, 15-40.
Connellsville defeated Laurel Highlands, 22-33.
The Lady Raiders’ Hope Trimmer separated from the field early and cruised to a first-place finish in 20:00.
A passing rain shower before the race muddied up the course, affecting how the runners covered the hilly trek.
“I wore longer spikes,” said Trimmer. “There is a sharp corner we have to go through three times. You can’t go inside, you have to stay outside.”
Trimmer knew what she wanted to accomplish, for herself and her teammates.
“I wanted to come in first and was rooting for all my teammates so we can win the section,” explained Trimmer. “My time was 20 (minutes) flat, but I just wanted to come in first.”
Ringgold’s Charlee Leach finished second in 21:49, with teammate Ryan Wilson third with a time of 22:25.
Leach was a casualty of the slick conditions with muddy shins and a scratched up leg after she slid into some jagger bushes.
“Honestly, this is not my best,” said Leach. “I ran Saturday (at the PIAA Foundation XC race) and ran really good there.
“I usually like running in the rain, but the course was a little muddy.”
Leach said running against Trimmer got to her.
“Hope got in my head a little bit. College Hill got to me,” said Leach.
Leach has had a solid, healthy season to date, and hopes, with fingers crossed, to keep progressing towards the state meet.
“I’ve been really healthy this season. I joined a summer track club and it helped with my mobility and conditioning,” said Leach, adding, “My ultimate goal is to medal at states this year.”
Uniontown’s Lydia Stanton (22:42), Emily Angelo (22:43), Grace Trimmer (22:54), and Zaya McCune (23:42) followed to secure the sweep.
Ringgold’s Annie Daerr (23:51), Matigan Evans (23:54), and Angelique Mariana (24:12) rounded out the top-10 finishers.
Freshman Zoey Thomas had the top finish for Connellsville, placing 11th overall in 24:25. Laurel Highlands’ Adrienne Mattey was next with a time of 24:36.
