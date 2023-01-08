In the history of Uniontown High School girls basketball only four ladies have tallied 1,000 career points.
One of them is Kelsey Sleighter.
The love affair with basketball began at an early age for Sleighter.
“I started playing basketball in about second grade,” Sleighter revealed. “I loved basketball at a young age and my dad Chris was playing with me out in the backyard all the time. I remember I started in second grade and they wanted to move me up to the third grade team and I was so scared and I started crying, but then I went out there and played up and I did well on the third grade level.
“I played soccer and softball, but it was mainly just basketball from the start. That was the sport I was best at and loved the most. I played a lot of AAU travel ball. I played for a couple of different teams, but I ended up playing for the Nate Smith basketball club in Morgantown. I also went to him for a lot of personal lessons and I credit a lot of my success to Nate Smith.”
At Uniontown High School Sleighter was a four-year letterwinner and a three-year starter. The Lady Raiders went 14-10 in 2007-08, losing to Woodland Hills in the WPIAL playoffs, 52-47. In 2008-09 the Lady Raiders went 15-8 and were beaten by Ambridge, 67-38, in the WPIAL playoffs.
Uniontown posted a record of 17-7 in 2009-10 and notched a first-round playoff win over Thomas Jefferson, 46-43. In the quarterfinals they lost to Indiana, 60-41.
In Sleighter’s senior campaign in 2010-11 she helped lead the Lady Raiders to a 20-5 mark. They downed Kittaning in the WPIAL first round, 66-42, before falling in the quarterfinals to Indiana 49-28.
“I was nervous as a freshman and Coach Jason Winfrey gave me a lot of confidence and I ended up being the first one off the bench,” Sleighter recalled. “Malory Sanner and Jill Gutherie were upperclassmen who helped me. I was a starter my last three years as a shooting guard. We were competitive and made the playoffs all four of my years at Uniontown.”
Sleighter remembers the battles with arch rival Laurel Highlands.
“It was fun. That was always a game that we looked forward to,” Sleighter stated. “Growing up I played with a lot of the girls from LH and that made the rivalry even more fun.”
Sleighter finished with 1,245 career points which is good for second place on the all-tme Lady Raiders scoring list. In her Uniontown career she knocked down 145 three-point shots, grabbed 503 rebounds, dished out 328 assists and had 254 steals. She was second in the WPIAL in scoring her senior year, averaging 19.3 ppg. She was named All-Section three times and All-County three times.
As a senior, the 5-foot-7 Sleighter was named to the Tribune Review Terrific 10 squad and played in the 2011 Girl’s Roundball Classic.
“Getting 1,000 points at Uniontown was a great accomplishment,” Sleighter offered. “It’s fun to do it with my teammates and I wouldn’t have been able to do it without them. In the moment I didn’t think much about the honors. Now that I’ve been out of high school for 10 or 11 years I look back and I’m pretty proud of what I accomplished and I know that my parents pushed me and a lot of that is on them and my teammates and my coaches.
“I wouldn’t have been able to do any of that without them.”
Sleighter used AAU basketball as a positive when she was being recruited for the next level.
“AAU basketball was able to get me the exposure I needed,” Sleighter said. “I was playing with a lot of Division-I and Division-II players and that helped with the competition that I needed to progress. In 2010 we won the USA Junior National Championship. I had a lot of good players on that Nate Smith team and was named to the All-Tournament team.”
When Sleighter graduated from Uniontown she had several college offers that she considered.
“I was recruited by a couple D-II schools,” Sleighter explained. “Also a couple of D-III schools. The main reason I chose the University of Pittsburgh Johnstown was that they were pretty much the only D-II school in the area that has a four-year engineering degree and that’s the main reason I chose UPJ.”
Sleighter had a solid career at UPJ on teams that posted records of 14-13 in 2011-12, 14-13 in 2012-13, 10-17 in 2013-14 and 10-16 in 2014-15.
“Coach Sasha Palmer was my coach my first two years,” Sleighter said. “Coach Palmer went to Syracuse as an assistant coach and Mike Drahos took over at UPJ. My first two years we were in the WVIAC and then we switched to the PSAC and the PSAC is very strong. We played well and I had a couple of good teammates, it didn’t turnout as good as we wanted it to.”
Sleighter posted some outstanding career numbers for the Mountain Cats. She tallied 1,117 career points, 360 rebounds and 164 assists. Sleighter holds the UPJ record for career three-point field goals with 199.
“I am proud of the three-point record,” Sleighter offered. “I was pleased to get 1,000 points. It means a lot. It meant a lot in high school because we didn’t play as many games. I was proud I was able to do it in college and I got my 1,000th point at IUP where my dad played basketball and that was pretty cool.
“I was very happy with what I did at UPJ. Looking back I’m where I am because of basketball, the communication, the teamwork and hard work and dedication has helped in my working career. That’s all because of playing basketball. I’m thankful for that.”
Sleighter started working at Dawood Engineering located at Southpointe in Cannonsburg. She has been there eight years and just passed her engineering license.
She married Jacob Magnotti in June 2021. They reside in McKees Rocks.
George Von Benko’s “Memory Lane” column appears in the Sunday editions of the Herald-Standard. He also hosts a sports talk show on WMBS-AM radio from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.