Ashlyn Basinger sits at 99 career goals after scoring five Wednesday night in Waynesburg Central's 6-0 non-section win against Bentworth.
Basinger also assisted on Lake Litwinovich's goal for a six-point performance. Emily Mahle, Bree Clutter and Rylei Rastoka assisted on Basinger's goals.
"Basinger was playing possessed to get her 100th goal," said Bentworth coach Tyler Hamstra. "We actually played great tonight. Basinger is just the best player in the section and was even defended well in all her goals.
"We play like that we win most nights. We missed a few opportunities that could of changed some momentum."
Belle Vernon 3, Laurel Highlands 1 -- All the goals of the non-section match at Laurel Highlands were scored in the second half.
Ava Scalise, Farrah Reader and Sammy Mincone scored for the Lady Leopards (4-7-1). Belle Vernon's Victoria Rodriguez made six saves.
The Lady Leopards outshot Laurel Highlands, 15-9.
Chartiers-Houston 9, Charleroi 3 -- The Lady Bucs' Lexi Durkas scored three unanswered goals in the final 20 minutes of the first half to give the visitors 5-2 lead at halftime on their way to a non-section victory.
Durkas spotted Chartiers-Houston the lead at 27:13. An own goal extended the Lady Bucs' lead to 2-0.
Bella Carroto assisted on McKenna DeUnger's goal and then DeUnger set up Carroto to tie the match at 20:20 of the first half.
Chartiers-Houston put the match away with unanswered goals from Ava Capozzoli, Amelia Brose, Mia Reddix and Ali Wingard.
DeUnger scored her second goal, with Carroto assisting, with 26:54 left in the half.
Girls volleyball
Carmichaels 3, Geibel Catholic 0 -- The Lady Mikes returned home from Geibel with a Section 2-A victory.
Carmichaels (5-2) won by the scores, 25-10, 25-8, 25-3.
The Lady Mikes' Kendall Ellsworth had a triple-triple with 15 assists, 11 aces and 34 service points. Macie Kraynak (4 aces, 10 service points), Ani Cree (5 kills), Mikayla Andrews (4 kills), Carlee Roberts (3 digs), Jovi Blasisnky (2 digs, 10 service points), and Pracey Pratt (2 digs) also contributed to the win.
Laurel Highlands 3, Belle Vernon 2 -- Laurel Highlands needed five sets Tuesday night for a Section 3-AAA home victory.
Belle Vernon won the first (25-14) and third sets (25-21). Laurel Highlands tied the match with victories in the second (25-21) and fourth sets (25-14).
The home team clinched the win by taking the fifth set, 15-13.
Morgan Wheeler (7 kills, 3 digs, 35 assists, 1 block), Mia Pierce (31 kills, 16 digs), Bella Scott (3 kills, 8 digs), Jayna Fabery (3 kills, 20 digs), Mackenzie Nicklow (2 digs), Diondra Brown (4 blocks, 4 kills), and Ally Mattey (7 digs) had noteworthy performances for Laurel Highlands.
