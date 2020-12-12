PERRYOPOLIS -- The first basketball game of the season played on opening night Friday will be the last one for awhile, and Waynesburg Central started on a winning note with a 62-36 non-section road victory against Frazier.
The Lady Raiders built a lead early, holding a double-digit advantage for most of the game.
Waynesburg used full-court pressure and a successful transition game to build a 20-11 lead after the first quarter and a 35-18 advantage at the half.
Clara Paige Miller and Kaley Rohanna both scored 11 points in the first half for the Lady Raiders, and Nina Sarra added 10 with most of the points from Rohanna and Sarra coming on transition fast-break layups. Miller was a force underneath for her first-half total.
"It was a good team effort," said Waynesburg Central coach Dave Sarra. "We had good energy and shared the ball well.
"We were able to push the ball up the floor. We were able to initiate with our fast break and move into our offense."
Sarra continued, saying, "We have three good guards and a presence in the post. We were moving the ball, penetrating, and getting the ball into scoring areas."
Frazier coach Winston Shaulis expected Waynesburg would come out with pressure.
"We knew they would give us full-court pressure. They did when we played them last year," said Shaulis. "We have younger and inexperienced players. They were not in the correct spots."
Kaelyn Shaporka sparked the Lady Commodores in the third quarter, scoring nine of the squad's 12 points. Waynesburg also scored 12 points to keep the advantage at 17.
Shaporka led Frazier with 17 points and 15 rebounds, although Shaulis said his senior, sometimes, took too much onto herself.
"Kaelyn did a little too much, at times," said Shaulis.
Shaulis said he's relying on Shaporka and the other returning players to help out the youngsters.
"The older players have to be vocal," said Shaulis. "All we look to do is improve. They will improve with time."
Waynesburg closed out with a 15-6 advantage in the fourth quarter. Miller led the way with a game-high 25 points. Sarra and Rohanna added 14 apiece.
Sarra was pleased with his squad the first time out of the gate, though was a bit frustrated with a few missed opportunities.
"I was able to see a lot of kids in the game and got to evaluate them," said Sarra. "We left about 14 points out there in the third and fourth quarters.
Now, both teams will sit and wait with the rest of the winter sports squads to see when they'll be able to take to the court again. Though, both coaches explained they're ready to adapt to the time off the floor until the hopeful return on Jan. 4.
"So, we were fortunate to start from the beginning and set a good foundation there when we come back," explained Shaulis. "I was happy to get the foundation in early."
"Coming into the first game, everything we needed to install, we installed," said Sarra. "We'll be doing some zooms (meetings), even if it's conditioning. Maybe have one of the girls (will lead a conditioning exercise).
"I'm hoping we will be able to come back. We were supposed to have seven games in before Christmas."
