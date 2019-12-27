The Waynesburg Central girls led throughout the game Friday afternoon with the Lady Raiders opening the King Coal Lions Club Christmas Tournament with a 46-23 victory over host Carmichaels.
The Lady Raiders (3-4) led 8-4, 23-9 and 36-17 at the quarter breaks.
Clara Paige Miller led Waynesburg with a game-high 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Nina Sarra added 15 and six steals.
Emma Hyatt scored nine for the Lady Mikes (2-7).
Lions Club Christmas Tournament
Waynesburg Central 8-15-13-10 -- 46
Carmichaels 4-5-8-6 -- 23
Waynesburg Central: Clara Paige Miller 18, Nina Sarra 15. Carmichaels: Emma Hyatt 9. Records: Waynesburg Central (3-4), Carmichaels (2-7).
