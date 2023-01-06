The Uniontown girls posted 10 points in the diving competition Thursday night and it was those points that provided the difference in the Lady Raiders' 81-75 Section 5-AA win against visiting Belle Vernon.
Sophomore Emma Young scored 141 points for the six-point first-place finish. Junior Loralei Cramer added four more points in second place after finishing with 130.45 points.
Freshman Hannah Foster had Uniontown's other first-place finishes after winning the 50 freestyle in 25.37 seconds and 100 breaststroke in 1:10.49. Both times met the WPIAL qualifying standard and her winning time in the 100 breaststroke lowered her school record in the event.
Foster seeks to ride her early success all the way through the WPIAL and PIAA meets.
"I hope to make it to the WPIALs and states," said Foster. "I hope to swim 1:08 in the breaststroke, at least."
Foster has already met the WPIAL qualifying standard in the aforementioned events, and is looking to add at least one more.
"I'm hoping to make it in the 100 freestyle to have another event," added Foster.
Although the Lady Raiders only won three events, they received second-place finishes from the 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay, 400 freestyle relay, Jacquelyn Jeffreys (200 freestyle), Joss Rutter (200 IM), Zaya McCune (500 freestyle), and Grace Trimmer (100 backstroke).
McCune also finished third in the 200 freestyle, understanding every point won was key.
"This will be a really close meet. Every point counts," explained McCune.
McCune is a senior and began to realize it's her last go-around after playing soccer and running cross country in the fall.
"All those senior nights (in the fall) had an impact on me," said McCune, adding, "I'm improving myself as the season goes on."
Part of that improvement is lowering her times in the 200 and 500 freestyles.
"My PR is 7:15 in the 500 free and 2:28 in the 200 free. I'd like to crush them. If I don't, it's still a win-win anyway," said McCune.
Belle Vernon (0-1, 1-2) swept the three relays, making the consideration standard time in the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.
Grace Newbould (200 freestyle, 2:14.45; 500 freestyle, 6:18.21), Melina Stratigos (200 IM, 2:26.24, consideration time; 100 butterfly, 1:09.08), Ava Bosetti (100 freestyle, 1:00.22), and Martyna Maley (100 backstroke, 1:11.09) also had first-place finishes for the Lady Leopards.
Marlee Davis was on the victorious 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays and placed second in the 50 and 100 freestyles
Davis had a simple approach to the opening section meet.
"I want to do good for my team and try my hardest. And, get cuts for the WPIALs," said the senior. "I want to try my best and focus on the fact it's my last season."
Davis has goal times she'd like to meet by the WCCA meet at the end of the month.
"I want 57 (seconds) or lower in the 100 freestyle and a 25 (seconds) in the 50 freestyle," said Davis, noting the 50 freestyle is the better of her two events.
