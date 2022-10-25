FORT ALLEN -- Plum swept past Uniontown Monday with a 3-0 victory in a WPIAL Class AAA preliminary round volleyball match at Hempfield.
Lady Raiders fall 3-0 in WPIAL volleyball prelims
By Jim Downey jdowney@heraldstandard.com
-
-
- 0
Tuesday, October 25, 2022 2:38 AM
The Mustangs won by the scores, 25-21, 25-10, 25-14, and advance to Wednesday's first round against Montour.
Plum led 17-11 in the first set and manage to hold off a late run by the Lady Raiders for a 1-0 lead.
Plum's big hitters controlled the match in the second set and the momentum carried into the third set.
Uniontown was unable to mount a consistent attack through the second set.
"Communication," Uniontown coach Anna Tale said of what led the her team's issues. "Those minor mistakes. They get so frustrated with themselves and their teammates."
The Lady Raiders (6-8) strongest run of the night happened in the third set, unfortunately, it was after the Mustangs rolled out to a 16-0 lead.
Uniontown sliced into the big deficit, but Plum had a couple mini-runs to secure the preliminary round victory.
"Very late," Tale said of her team's run in the third set.
The Lady Raiders were able to correct some of the earlier issues as the match moved along.
"Our middle moved the ball well," said Tale.
Uniontown opened the season by winning the FCCA tournament and closed the season with a berth in the WPIAL playoffs. Tale noticed progress in the months in between.
"They improved a lot over the course of our season," praised Tale.
Sequia Dunlap and Riley Baker both had strong defensive efforts with Dunlap finishing with a team-high 17 digs. Baker had 13, plus three kills. Ada Evans led with five kills and Abby Wystepek finished with nine assists.
