The Uniontown girls had a rough road trip to Pittsburgh, returning home with a 72-33 Section 3-AAAA loss to Oakland Catholic.
Oakland Catholic (6-1, 10-2) scored 23 points in both the second and third quarters to break the game open.
Alexa Washington scored 19 points in the victory. Rachel Haver finished with 12 and Halena Hill added 10.
Mya Murray led the Lady Raiders (2-5, 3-10) with a game-high 22 points. Summer Hawk scored nine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.