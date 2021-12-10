Penny Kezmarsky looked around her and noted the abundance of players her Uniontown girls basketball team had at practice.
"When we started this we didn't have nearly enough girls and we struggled," Kezmarsky said as she prepared for her fifth year as Lady Raiders head coach. "We didn't have a JV team. I was cancelling JV seasons.
"Now we had 18 girls come out, which is huge for us. The program is growing and people are buying into it. They're coming in the offseason. I tell them that's when you decide if you're going to win in the regular season or not. That's when you've got to put the work in."
Uniontown also has some experience and talent among those increased numbers.
"I was just telling my assistant coach (Michelle Sevcik) I feel like every year I say 'we're young, we're young, we're young.' We're finally not young anymore," Kezmarsky said.
"We have three seniors coming back, Summer Hawk, Sophia Friend and Dana Vansickle, that have been with us all four years. We have a huge group of juniors that have really matured and are ready to play. So our outlook is very good."
Kezmarsky's squad went 3-17, including a playoff loss, during the COVID-19 marred 2020-21 season.
"We're excited to get back to normal," Kezmarsky said. "We got to play summer league this year. We got to do offseason work which was a big issue last year when we came in cold and not really gelling as well. This year there are no excuses. We're ready to win some games."
Kezmarsky has four of her starting five locked in so far.
"Summer is going to be one to watch for us for sure," Kezmarsky said. "She was a captain last year as a junior and I foresee her being a captain again this year. Summer will definitely be our starting four (forward).
"Aziriah Wilson is a junior who will be our starting center. She's as strong as anybody. Those two for sure will be underneath the hoop. We have a transfer junior this year, Ava Hair, who we're excited to get on the floor. She'll be our three guard. Akira Dade will be one of our guards. She's got great quickness and speed.
"That fifth spot is still up in the air. Dana, Mya Harris, Aliyah Saunders and Jersey Greer are all in the running for that. The other girls have to keep working hard, too, to keep them on our radar."
Kezmarsky is looking for Hawk and Dade to be her main scorers to go along with the Lady Raiders' usual strong defense.
"Akira has been working on her shot and her drive all year long and you can see it in practice," Kezmarsky said. "Her three ball has improved tremendously and her left hand is getting stronger. So I look for her to put up a lot more points.
"Same thing with Summer. We're going to rely on Summer for a nice chunk of the offensive points. She's come into her own as a senior."
Uniontown will use different defenses depending on their opponent.
"We like to mix it up," Kezmarsky explained. "Years past we'd use a lot of zone defense but I think we have the speed this year to play more man. We have a lot of good guards. A lot of times we like to use a zone because some teams are so used to going against a man and sometimes that throws them off."
Offensively, Kezmarsky would like to see her team play a fast-paced game.
"We want to push the ball and not give defenses time to set up, especially with Akira," Kezmarsky said. "She can get down the court fast and not many can keep up with her."
The Lady Raiders are again in Section 3-AAAAA.
"We have the two powerhouses in there with Trinity and Thomas Jefferson," Kezmarsky said. "Our first section game is with Trinity so we'll see how good we are right off the bat."
Kezmarsky is happy to have a slate of games against Fayette County foes.
"It's really nice that we're able to play the locals, Laurel Highlands, AG, Connellsville, because a lot of these girls know each other and those are good rivalries," she said.
Kezmarsky recalled her playing days at Brownsville and rivalry games against Shawna Little, who played for and now is the coach at Connellsville.
"It's funny, Shawna and I are good friends but I tell my girls I'd leave those Connellsville-Brownsville games with bruises on me from Shawna," Kezmarsky said with a laugh. "But we're excited to see those schools.
"We're looking forward to the season."
