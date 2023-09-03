The Waynesburg Central girls won both of their matches Saturday in the FCCA Invitational held at Laurel Highlands.
The Lady Raiders defeated the host team in their first match, 3-1. Brynn Kirby, Rylei Rastoka and Lake Litwinovich all scored in the victory. Rastoka also had an assist.
Waynesburg ended play with a 6-0 win against Uniontown. Ella Miller led the Lady Raiders with three goals and an assist. Kaylee McLaughlin, Bree Clutter and Rastoka scored a goal apiece. Peyton Cowell and Izzy Talpas combined for the shutout.
Bentworth defeated Albert Gallatin, 2-0, on goals by Madelyn Johns and Alex Jackson. The Lady Bearcats fell to Laurel Highlands, 2-0.
Albert Gallatin, Laurel Highlands and Uniontown all split their two matches. Brownsville finished with two losses.
Kiski Area 1, Connellsville 0 -- Addison Bell scored the match's lone goal in the Lady Cavaliers' victory in the Paul Sasko Kickoff Classic.
Kiski goes to 2-1-0 overall and Connellsville evens its mark at 2-2-0.
Charleroi 3, Belle Vernon 1 -- The Lady Cougars scored the first three goals of the Paul Sasko Kickoff Classic match for a victory over the host Lady Leopards.
Bella Carroto scored the only goal of the first half for Charleroi (3-0-0).
McKenna DeUnger and Carroto scored in the second half to run the lead to 3-0. Willa Zarichnak netted Belle Vernon's goal.
Moon 2, Mount Pleasant 0 — Lilly Snyder and Addy Jacoby scored for Moon in a non-section victory over the Lady Vikings.
Moon remains undefeated, improving to 3-0-0, while Mount Pleasant slips to 1-2-0.
Boys soccer
Bentworth 7, Washington 0; Bentworth 2, Albert Gallatin 0 -- The Bearcats returned home with a pair of victories in the FCCA Invitational.
Bentworth (5-0-0) led 4-0 in the first half against the Prexies. Ryan Moessner and Ryan Colbert scored two goals in the win. Billy Moyer, Aiden McMurray and John Scott all netted one goal. Moessner also had two assists.
Scott scored the only goal of the first half against the Colonials. Colbert added an insurance goal on a penalty kick in the second half.
"I can't remember the last time Bentworth went 2-0 at this tournament. We were coming off a big win against GCC," said Bentworth coach Nicholas Marlarbi. "It was good to keep our foot on the gas. AG has a ton of experience and grit. The group is really responding to the new style we are installing here."
Beth-Center 4, Uniontown 0; Laurel Highlands 3, Beth-Center 0 -- The Bulldogs split their two matches at the FCCA Invitational.
Beth-Center led 2-0 at halftime against the Red Raiders. Joey Rodriguez scored two goals, and Parker Amos and Reiner King had one each.
The Bulldogs (2-2) trailed 1-0 at halftime against the Mustangs.
Laurel Highlands won both of its matches. Uniontown and Albert Gallatin split their matches, and Brownsville finished with two losses.
Ringgold 4, Ambridge 2 -- The Rams rallied for a victory on the opening day of the Paul Sasko Kickoff Classic at Belle Vernon.
Ringgold (3-0-0) trailed 1-0 at halftime.
Connellsville 5, California 0 -- William Gillott and Kasey Stanton both scored two goals for the Falcons in the victory at the Paul Sasko Kickoff Classic.
Dylan Shallenberger also scored for the Falcons (1-2-0).
Charleroi 3, Belle Vernon 2 -- The Cougars rallied for a victory over the host Leopards in the Paul Sasko Kickoff Classic.
Dylan Klinger scored twice and Gage Patterson netted a goal for Charleroi (3-0-0).
