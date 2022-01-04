Uniontown pulled into the lead at halftime and then held the advantage in the second half to hold off host Laurel Highlands for a 40-35 Section 3-AAAAA victory in girls basketball action on Monday night.
The Fillies (0-3, 1-9) led 8-7 after the first quarter, but the Lady Raiders rallied for a 21-18 advantage at halftime. Uniontown (1-1, 4-3) held a slight 19-17 lead in the second half.
Miya Harris led the Lady Raiders with 11 points. Nekea Lewis scored nine on a trio of 3-pointers and Jersey Greer added six with one trey. Uniontown got seven 3-pointers spread across five different players while LH failed to sink a shot from beyond the arc.
Aareanna Griffith paced Laurel Highlands with a game-high 19 points. Ayrianna Sumpter followed with eight points.
Elizabeth Forward 64, Mount Pleasant 34 — The Lady Warriors led 36-12 at halftime on their way to a Section 3-AAAA victory over the visiting Lady Vikings.
Brooke Markland paced Elizabeth Forward (2-0, 7-1) with 15 points. Bailie Brinson added 14.
Tiffany Zelmore scored a game-high 21 points for Mount Pleasant (1-2, 4-4).
West Mifflin 37, Yough 24 — The Lady Titans secured a Section 3-AAAA win over the visiting Lady Cougars.
West Mifflin (1-2, 2-8) led 15-6 at halftime and extended the lead to 31-15 after three quarters.
West Mifflin’s Emily Beck finished with a game-high 13 points.
Autumn Matthews scored eight points for Yough (1-2, 3-7).
McGuffey 40, Bentworth 22 — The Lady Highlanders built on their six-point lead in the first quarter for a Section 2-AAA win at Bentworth.
McGuffey (1-1, 5-4) led 28-9 at halftime and 38-12 after three quarters.
Claire Redd and Taylor Schumacher both scored nine points for the Lady Highlanders.
Grace Skerbetz and Amber Sallee finished with seven points apiece for the Lady Bearcats (1-2, 3-6).
Waynesburg Central 44, Charleroi 39 — The Section 2-AAA game was tied after three quarters and the Lady Raiders outscored the home team in the fourth quarter, 18-13, for the road win.
Charleroi (0-1, 4-4) led 10-5 after the first quarter and 21-13 at halftime. Waynesburg Central rallied to tie the game in the third quarter, 26-26.
Kaley Rohanna placed the Lady Raiders (2-1, 6-2) with 13 points. Clara Paige Miller added 10.
Charleroi’s McKenna DeUnger finished with a game-high 14 points. Riley Jones scored 10.
Serra Catholic 79, Beth-Center 15 — The Lady Eagles scored 55 points in the first half for a Section 2-AA road victory at Beth-Center.
Julia Ogrodowski led the Lady Bulldogs (0-1, 1-6) with 11 points.
Chloe Pordash paced Serra Catholic (1-0, 7-0) with a game-high 23 points. Cate Clarke finished with 18 points.
California 61, Carmichaels 28 — The Lady Trojans held a 37-16 lead at halftime and rolled to a Section 2-AA victory at Carmichaels.
Kendelle West scored a game-high 23 points for California (1-0, 6-3). Rakiyah Porter added 18.
Ashton Batis led the Lady Mikes (0-1, 2-5) with 14 points.
Seton-La Salle 58, Frazier 9 — The Lady Rebels cruised to a Section 2-AA victory over the visiting Lady Commodores.
Mallory Daly led Seton-La Salle (1-0, 6-3) with a game-high 29 points. Ava Dursi added 20.
Eliza Newcomer scored seven points for Frazier (0-1, 2-5).
Monessen 62, Jefferson-Morgan 14 — The Lady Greyhounds scored all the points they needed in the first quarter for a Section 2-A home victory over the Lady Rockets.
Monessen (1-0, 5-2) led 15-5, 36-9 and 52-14 at the quarter breaks.
The Lady Greyhounds’ Mercedes Majors (17), Kinsey Wilson (13), and Hailey Johnson (12) scored in double digits.
Kayla Larkin scored 11 points for Jefferson-Morgan (0-1, 0-6).
Connellsville 54, Canon-McMillan 48 — The Lady Falcons opened 2022 with a non-section win over visiting Canon-McMillan.
Connellsville (2-7) trailed 33-20 at halftime, but sliced the deficit to 41-33 after three quarters. The Lady Falcons completed the second-half rally with a 21-7 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Maddy Kinneer led Connellsville with a game-high 24 points. Neveah Hamborsky added 14.
Stellanie Loutsion paced Canon-McMillan (3-4) with 23 points.
Hockey
Connellsville 5, Elizabeth Forward 4, OT — Nathaniel Lawrence scored the game-winning goal in the final minute of overtime to lift the visiting Falcons to a PIHL D2 South Division road victory.
Connellsville improves to 3-8-0-0-0-0, while the Warriors go to 4-4-0-2-0.
Lawrence netted the game-winner with just 57 seconds remaining in the overtime period.
The Falcons forced overtime with two goals in the final three-plus minutes left in the game. Max Sokol scored, assisted by Cam White and Titan Bekerleg, at 13:48, and Isaiah Porter tied the game at 15:32 off a Sokol assist.
The Warriors held the early lead with Nathan Podolak scoring at 3:59 and Zach Motil, how had one of the assists on Podolak’s goal, finding the back of the net at 14:58 with a short-handed goal.
Zavier Defoor cut Connellsville’s first-period deficit in half with a goal with a minute left in the period.
Motil scored a power play goal with seven seconds remaining in the second period for the only score in the period.
The Falcons’ Max Sperry made 29 saves in the victory. Elizabeth Forward’s Riley Wright turned aside 20 shots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.