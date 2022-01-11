Emily Myers' field goal in the final minute proved to be the deciding points Monday night as the Uniontown girls held on for a 37-36 victory over visiting Ringgold.
Though the calendar hasn't reached mid-January quite yet, the Section 3-AAAAA schedule is approaching the halfway point, a point noted by Uniontown's Penny Kezmarsky. Uniontown improves to 2-2 in the section and 5-5 overall, while the Lady Rams slip to 1-2 in the section and 4-4 overall.
"We are battling for that third, fourth spot. This week is a big week. Ringgold today and Connellsville Thursday are big," said Kezmarsky. "We have to win at home. It's tough to win on the road."
Ringgold was able to get some shots to fall in the final eight minutes and cut into the 11-point deficit that stood at the opening of the quarter.
The Lady Rams had a couple possessions in the waning moments of the game, but was unable to convert the opportunities. Kirra Gerard sparked the final rally with nine of her game-high 18 points.
"We had a chance and kind of threw it away at the end," said Ringgold coach Matt Regula. "The defense, especially in that fourth quarter to hold them at five points, allowed us to get back in it."
Regula told his squad what needed to be done in the break between the third and fourth quarters.
"The fourth quarter, it was real simple. I talked to the girls and said we have to play good defense if we want to get back in it," explained Regula. "(The defense) helps with the confidence, the mood and the feel. Once you get some stops at the defensive end it carries over (to the offense).
"We make one more (3-pointer) we win. If we make another free throw, we struggled on them in the first half, we win."
Ringgold went 3-for-3 from the line in the fourth quarter, but missed all eight attempts in the first three quarters.
"They got hot. And, we got frazzled, and didn't take care of it on the defensive end," said Kezmarsky.
The shooting percentage early on was about as cold as the temperature outside the gym with neither team scoring in the first two minutes.
Uniontown finally lit the scoreboard after two minutes, but was unable to take advantage of Ringgold's inability to find the bottom of the net for an 8-3 lead after the first quarter. Abbey Whaley hit a 3-pointer for Ringgold's only made shot in the first quarter.
"It was 0-0 for a long time. Our offense tends to go cold for a long time, which is not a good thing. We missed a lot of layups, which kills us," said Kezmarsky. "Against a team like tonight, we snuck out."
The offense picked up a little bit in the second quarter with the Lady Raiders carrying a 20-10 lead into halftime.
Ringgold made a run in the middle of the third quarter, but Uniontown answered late for a 12-11 advantage in the third quarter and a 32-21 lead.
Ava Hair led the Lady Raiders with 10 points. Miya Harris scored eight and Summer Hawk added six.
Abbey Whaley scored eight points for Ringgold and Angelina Massey added six.
