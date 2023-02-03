The Section 5-AA meet at Laurel Highlands Thursday night was close throughout with the visiting Uniontown girls eking out an 81-74 victory.
Lady Raiders hold on for 81-74 victory
- By Jim Downey jdowney@heraldstandard.com
Friday, February 3, 2023 4:59 AM
Freshman Joss Rutter had a big hand in helping the Lady Raiders' cause with a first-place finish in the 200 IM (2:36.16), second in the 100 butterfly (1:14.55), first-place finish in the 200 freestyle relay (1:51.36), and a second in the 400 freestyle relay.
The 200 freestyle relay finished in a WPIAL provisional qualifying time.
Rutter was please with her night in the pool.
"(Her times) were right on my best," said Rutter. "I don't know if I have a set goal, but I was very close tonight.
"I was satisfied."
Rutter does have at least one set goal.
"I wanted to break 2:35 in the 200 IM," said Rutter, adding, "Making the WPIALs and getting the best time that I can (are other goals)."
Alyssa Kubyda (diving, 127.10), Jacquelyn Jeffries (100 freestyle, 1:02.71), Zaya McCune (500 freestyle, 6:57.81), and Hannah Foster (100 backstroke, 1:09.83) also had first-place finishes for Uniontown.
Foster finished second in the 50 freestyle, but did so in an automatic qualifying time of 25.73 seconds.
Laurel Highlands celebrated Senior Night and Ella Ciez was one of the honored.
Ciez had quite a night in her home pool after winning 50 freestyle in 25.28 seconds and 100 breaststroke in 1:08.55. Both times met the automatic qualifying standard.
"Overall, I wanted to get a better time in everything to see where I stand in my two events," explained Ciez.
Ciez has qualified in a number events, so she'll have a choice before she declares on Feb. 20.
"I'll look which my seed time is the best in," said Ciez. "I'm definitely going to do the 100 breaststroke.
"I up in the air (for the other event). I swam the 50 freestyle in freshman and sophomore years at WPIALs."
As for dealing with being a senior, Ciez added, "I have a couple more meets left. The realization is the WPIAL coming up soon.
"The WPIAL is usually where I get my best times."
Her trophy case bears that out with six individual medals and six relay medals won in her first three trips to the district meet.
Laurel Highlands also received first-place finishes from the 200 medley relay (2:29.93), 400 freestyle relay (4:10.87, provisional), and Addie Ciez (200 freestyle, 2:05.89, automatic; 100 butterfly, 1:07.09, provisional).
