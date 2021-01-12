The Waynesburg Central girls pulled away with 25 points in the third quarter Monday night for a 67-45 Section 2-AAA victory at Washington.
The Lady Raiders improve to 3-0 with the section-opening victory. Washington slips to 0-1 in the section and 1-1 overall.
Waynesburg led 32-21 at halftime, but the visitors extended the lead to 57- 34 with a 25-13 advantage in the third quarter.
The Lady Raiders' Clara Paige Miller led the way with a game-high 21 points. Kaley Rohanna finished with 16 and Josie Horne added 11.
Sam Maurer scored 12 points for Washington and Cass Lewis finished with 11.
Thomas Jefferson 59, Laurel Highlands 15 -- The Lady Jaguars won their Section 3-AAAAA opener with a victory over visiting Laurel Highlands.
Graci Fairman 20 led the way for Thomas Jefferson with 20 points. Lydia Zoglmann and Lexi Dadig both scored 10. Records: Laurel Highlands (0-2, 0-2), Thomas Jefferson (1-0, 2-1).
Thomas Jefferson improved to 2-1 overall, while the Laurel Highlands girls slip to 0-2 in both the section and overall.
Mount Pleasant 37, Yough 26 -- The Lady Vikings defense held the Lady Cougars to single digits in each quarter for a Section 3-AAAA road victory.
Mount Pleasant (1-0, 3-0) led 11-9, 23-17 and 33-22 at the quarter breaks.
The Lady Vikings' Ali Bailey scored a game-high 17 points. Laney Gerdich led Yough (0-1, 0-1) with 10 points.
Southmoreland 53, Elizabeth Forward 40 -- The Lady Scots opened the Section 3-AAAA schedule with a home victory over the Lady Warriors.
Emerson Craig paced Southmoreland (1-0, 2-0) with a game-high 19 points. Gracie Spadaro finished with 13 and Delaynie Morvosh added 10.
Bailie Brinson and Joselyn Dawson both scored eight points for Elizabeth Forward (0-1, 0-1).
McGuffey 50, Charleroi 47 -- The Lady Highlanders rallied in the fourth quarter for a Section 2-AAA victory over the visiting Lady Cougars.
McGuffey (3-0, 3-1) led 15-12 after the first quarter, but Charleroi surged into a 28-25 halftime lead. The Lady Cougars (0-2, 1-3) held a slim 38-27 lead entering the fourth quarter.
The Lady Highlanders outscored the visitors in the final eight minutes, 13-9.
Bella Carroto led Charleroi with a game-high 19 points. McKenna DeUnger added 11.
Abby Donnelly finished with 14 points for McGuffey and Keira Nicolella had 13.
Serra Catholic 51, Frazier 29 -- The Lady Commodores fell behind in the first quarter and were unable to recover for a Section 2-AA loss the the visiting Lady Eagles.
Serra Catholic (1-0, 1-0) led 14-2 after the first quarter. The visitors extended the lead to 27-12 at halftime and 42-23 after three quarters.
Kendall Shaporka scored eight points for Frazier (0-1, 0-3).
Ryle Campbell led the way for Serra Catholic with a game-high 12 points. Chloe Pordash finished with 11.
