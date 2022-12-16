Chris Minerd's return to coaching has been a rousing success so far.
Minerd took several years off after a highly successful eight-year stint guiding California's girls basketball team before stepping in at Waynesburg Central this season after Dave Sarra departed following a banner 2021-22 season.
Despite the loss of three starters, Minerd, who also is Waynesburg's athletic director, has the Lady Raiders off to a 6-0 start after a 56-33 win over visiting West Greene on Thursday night.
Kaley Rohanna led all scorers with 19 points for the Lady Raiders, who jumped out to a 16-3 lead in the opening quarter and never looked back.
Josie Horne followed with 13 points and Addison Blair added 10 points with a pair of 3-pointers for Waynesburg.
Taylor Karvan led the Lady Pioneers (2-4) with nine points and Kasie Meek chipped in with eight points.
Thomas Jefferson 56, Albert Gallatin 40 -- The Lady Jaguars outscored visiting Albert Gallatin 31-16 in the second half to pull away in the Section 3-AAAAA opener for both teams.
The Lady Colonials (0-1, 2-3) led 15-12 after the first quarter but Thomas Jefferson (1-0, 3-2) went ahead 25-24 at halftime. The Lady Jaguars pushed the gap out to 40-35 at the end of three quarters then outscored AG 16-5 in the fourth to put the game away.
Riley McCabe paced Thomas Jefferson with 16 points and was followed by Laekyn Flinn (14) and Julia Berberich (12).
Courtlyn Turner scored 14 points for the Lady Colonials who also got 10 points from Mya Glisan and nine from Gianna Michaux.
Brownsville 52, Jefferson-Morgan 23 -- Lady Falcons freshmen Skyler Gates and Ava Clark led the way as the Lady Falcons beat host Jefferson-Morgan in a non-section game.
Brownsville (5-2) led 14-2, 27-10 and 40-20 at the breaks.
Gates led all scorers with 20 points and Clark added 16.
Ava Wood topped the Lady Rockets (0-5) with nine points.
Carmichaels 50, Geibel Catholic 36 -- The Lady Mikes rode a big third quarter to a non-section victory over the visiting Lady Gators.
Geibel Catholic (1-4) took an 11-9 advantage into the second quarter but Carmichaels (1-5) surged ahead, 18-15, by halftime, then outscored the Lady Gators 18-4 in the third to take a commanding 36-19 lead.
Sophia Zalar tossed in 23 points for the Lady Mikes (1-5) who also got nine points from Megan Voithofer.
Emma Larkin poured in a game-high 25 points for Geibel (1-4).
Frazier 45, Beth-Center 27 -- The Lady Commodores gradually pulled away for a Section 4-AA victory over the visiting Lady Bulldogs.
Delaney Warnick and Chloe Harger each tallied 10 points to lead the way for Frazier (1-0, 3-2). Maddie Salisbury was close behind with nine points.
Callie Dorsey paced Beth-Center (0-1, 2-4) with a game-high 14 points.
Elizabeth Forward 52, Ringgold 17 -- The Lady Warriors charged out to an 18-2 lead in the first quarter in rolling past host Ringgold in a Section 3-AAAA game.
Alyssa Terza led the way for Elizabeth Forward (1-0, 3-3) with 15 points and Addyson Nigut had 11 points.
Abbey Whaley tallied seven points for the Lady Rams (0-1, 0-5).
Belle Vernon 59, West Mifflin 56 -- The Lady Leopards put four players in double figures in earning a back-and-forth Class 3-AAAA victory over host West Mifflin.
Belle Vernon went up 15-11 in the first quarter, the Lady Titans (0-1, 2-4) fought back to take a 30-28 halftime lead but the Lady Leopards (1-0, 2-3) surged back in front with a 14-8 edge in the third quarter for a 42-38 advantage and held on from there.
Kenzi Seliga topped the Lady Leopards in scoring with 14 points and was followed by Farrah Reader (13), Lilly Kerns (11) and Presleigh Colditz (10).
Savaughn Wimbs had a game-high 23 points for West Mifflin, which also got 17 points from Shannon Conley 17 and 14 from Emily Beck 14.
Chartiers-Houston 58, California 27 -- The Lady Trojans hung in the game for awhile but host Chartiers-Houston took control in the second half in notching a Section 4-AA victory.
The Lady Bucs (1-0, 4-2) led 13-9, 26-15 and 41-20 at the quarter breaks.
Anna Thomas and Amelia Brose paced C-H with 18 and 10 points, respectively.
Maddy Morton led California (0-1, 2-4) with seven points.
Washington 57, Bentworth 41 -- Kaprice Johnson scored 25 points to help the Lady Prexies topple the visiting Lady Bearcats in a Section 4-AA game.
Olivia Woods added 12 points for Washington (1-0, 4-1).
The Lady Prexies went up 22-6 in the first quarter but Bentworth (0-1, 2-4) got to within 28-20 at halftime. Washington bumped its lead up to 10 at the end of three quarters and stayed in control from there.
Amber Sallee and Kayla O'Dell scored 12 points apiece to pace the Lady Bearcats.
Mount Pleasant 61, Southmoreland 45 -- Tiffany Zelmore rang up a game-high 38 points as the Lady Vikings (4-1) defeated host Southmoreland in a non-section clash.
Maddie Moore and Lanie Moore scored 11 points apiece to lead the Lady Scotties (1-4).
Yough 39, Deer Lakes 23 -- Laney Gerdich and Autumn Matthews both had 12 points as the Lady Cougars triumphed over visiting Deer Lakes in a non-section game.
Jessica Sullivan scored eight points for the Lady Lancers (1-5).
Yough improves to 2-3.
Boys basketball
Jefferson-Morgan 48, Frazier 47 -- The host Rockets survived a furious comeback attempt by the Commodores in holding on for a non-section victory.
Jefferson-Morgan built a 27-12 halftime lead and pushed the margin up to a seemingly comfortable 19 points early in the third quarter.
Frazier fought back and pulled to within 37-28 at the end of the third quarter and outscored J-M 19-11 in the fourth but fell one point short.
Troy Wright led the Rockerts (3-3) with 17 points. Houston Guesman followed with 13 and John Woodward chipped in with 11.
Keyshaun Thompson tied for game-high honors with 17 points for the Commodores (1-5) who also got 13 points from Brennen Stewart and 10 from Brock Alekson.
Waynesburg Central 55, West Greene 49 -- The Raiders outscored visiting West Greene 21-14 in the fourth quarter to pull out the non-section victory.
Dane Woods and Alex Van Sickle were the big guns for Waynesburg (2-4), pouring in 20 points apiece.
The Pioneers (1-5) led 10-9 after the first quarter, the score was tied 20-20 at halftime and West Greene held a 35-34 edge after three quarters.
Lane Allison scored 17 points for the Pioneers who also got 11 points from Parker Burns and 10 from Kaden Shields.
