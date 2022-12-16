Uniontown's girls basketball team has dropped down one classification this season but still will be seeing some familiar faces as Penny Kezmarsky enters her sixth year as coach.
"I feel like I've got my feet under me now but every year is different," Kezmarsky said. "You never know what's going to happen. It's a new section. It's our first year in 4A, down from 5A, so that'll be interesting to see.
"I looked at it and we actually had a chance to play some of those teams last year, like Belle Vernon. They're usually pretty fast. LH and Ringgold dropped down with us so those two we're familiar with. We haven't played West Mifflin in a couple years and Southmoreland always has a pretty good program. It'll be interesting to see."
Kezmarsky had four of the Lady Raiders' starting positions set before the season began.
Kezmarsky discussed her top four players.
"Jersey Greer is coming back, a senior who's faster than when she left last year so that's good to see," Kezmarsky said. "Jersey can shoot the ball really well. I'm looking to get some 3s out of her.
"Aziriah Wilson is a senior who is our big girl underneath. She's a force to be reckoned with under the basket.
"Emily Myers is a sophomore who's put in the work all summer long and is also a force as a forward-center underneath. I'm really looking forward to seeing her continued growth.
"A'kira Dade is a junior who's back as our point guard. She's been working on her ball handling all offseason and also working on her strength in the weight room and really looking to improver her game."
Junior Geelece Ingram had the inside track for the fifth starting job.
"Geelece is up for it. She's really working hard," Kezmarsky said. "She really improved in the offseason as well. Right now she'd be the frontrunner for that fifth spot.
"Disaya Craggette is a sophomore who's been very impressive in practice. And Mkinli Baker definitely will be in the rotation as well."
The Lady Raiders entered the season with a 13-player roster.
"It's a little smaller than our roster has been in past years but it's a solid 13," said Kezmarsky, who feels she has a good mix of speed and strength.
"I'm hoping to get a lot of points from our bigs underneath, Emily cleaning up jump shots from the outside and Aziriah moving people out of the way for a lot of easy put-backs. This year we have a lot of speed, too, so I'm hoping to utilize that in getting the girls up and down the floor as quick as possible."
Uniontown has always been known as a tough defensively team under Kezmarsky and this year is no different.
"We like man-to-man but I like to mix it up, change it throughout the game to maybe surprise people," Kezmarsky said.
Michelle Sevcik returns as Kezmarsky's assistant coach.
"We try to keep the same routine so the girls are familiar with how we coach and what we expect from them," Kezmarsky said.
The Lady Raiders opened section play on Dec. 15 with a home game against Laurel Highlands.
