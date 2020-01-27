South Park led throughout the game Monday night for a 66-29 Section 2-AAA victory over visiting Waynesburg Central.
The Lady Eagles improve to 9-2 in the section and 11-6 overall, while the Waynesburg girls slip to 1-10 in the section and 6-12 overall.
Clara Paige Miller pace the Lady Raiders with 11 points.
Danielle DeProspo scored a game-high 18 points for South Park.
