South Allegheny pulled away in the third quarter Friday afternoon and Uniontown was unable to rally for a 57-50 loss in the opening day of the Laurel Highlands Christmas Tournament.
The Lady Raiders (1-7) led 25-20 at halftime, but the Lady Gladiators pulled into a 39-31 lead after three quarters. Uniontown held a slight 19-18 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Uniontown's Mya Murray finished with a game-high 29 points.
Madison Taylor led South Allegheny (1-5) with 17 points. Angelina Cortazzo scored 11, and Madison Kirkwood and Kaelin Thomas both finished with 10.
LH Christmas Tournament
Uniontown 13-12-6-19 -- 50
South Allegheny 13-7-19-18 -- 57
Uniontown: Mya Murray 29. South Allegheny: Madison Taylor 17, Angelina Cortazzo 11, Madison Kirkwood 10, Kaelin Thomas 10. Records: Uniontown (1-7), South Allegheny (1-5).
