Albert Gallatin's fourth-quarter rally fell one point short Thursday night as the Uniontown girls held on for a 48-47 Section 3-AAAAA home victory.
The Lady Raiders (2-4, 2-9) led throughout the first half. The home team led 12-7 after the first quarter and 24-20 at halftime. Their lead extended to 34-26 after three quarters.
The Lady Colonials (1-5, 5-6) outscored Uniontown in the final quarter, 21-14.
Mya Murray led Uniontown with a game-high 29 points. Nekea Lewis added 10.
Laney Wilson and Olivia Miller shared scoring honors for Albert Gallatin with 13 points apiece.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.