The Waynesburg Central girls volleyball team opened Section 3-AA play Tuesday night with a straight sets victory over Beth-Center.
The Lady Raiders swept to victory, 25-13, 25-16, 25-8.
Sarah Stephenson led Waynesburg (1-0, 1-1) with 13 kills, four aces, and three blocks. Gina Tedrow contributed 20 assists and four aces.
McGuffey 3, Jefferson-Morgan 1 -- The Lady Highlanders won the last three sets for a non-section victory over the Lady Rockets.
McGuffey lost the first set 25-12, and then rallied to take the next three, 25-22, 25-13, 25-10.
Jefferson-Morgan's Isabelle Bazzoli finished with six kills, two aces and a block. Alisa Long also had six kills.
Bentworth 3, Yough 0 -- The Lady Bearcats swept past the Lady Cougars for a Section 3-AA victory.
Bentworth won by the scores, 25-10, 25-19, 25-18.
Jocelyn Babirad led the Lady Bearcats with 12 assists. Grace Skerbetz had three kills and three aces. Chelsea Dindal finished with five kills and six aces, and Haylee Wolfe added four aces.
Southmoreland 3, Charleroi 0 -- Kaylee and Taylor Doppelheuer each had three kills as the Lady Scots swept to a Section 3-AA victory.
Southmoreland won by the scores, 25-12, 25-21, 25-22.
Boys soccer
McGuffey 5, Waynesburg Central 0 -- The Highlanders shut out the visiting Raiders for a Section 3-AA victory.
McGuffey led 4-0 at halftime on two goals by Larry Goodman, and one each by Dylan Stewart and Austin Shriver.
Anthony Zara scored early in the second half for McGuffey.
The Raiders' Nick Willard made 12 saves. McGuffey's Dakota Goodman turned aside nine shots.
Bentworth 13, Ligonier Valley 1 -- Jerzy Timlin netted a hat trick to lead the Bearcats to a Section 2-A victory over the Rams.
John Scott and Ryan Colbert both scored two goals for Bentworth (1-0, 2-0). Landon Urcho, Blake Lusk, Coltyn Lusk, Andrew Vipperman, Anthony Puckey and Ryan Moessner all scored once in the victory.
Julian Hays and Aiden McMurray assisted on three goals.
Jimmy Kavanaugh scored Ligonier Valley's lone goal.
Ringgold 1, Albert Gallatin 0 -- Juraj Stasko converted a penalty kick in the 60th minute for the lone goal in the Section 3-AAA match at Ringgold.
Eli Callaway was fouled to set up Stasko's shot.
Goalkeeper Gavin Cora earned the win. Ringgold (1-0, 1-1) outshot the Colonials, 32-5.
Belle Vernon 8, Southmoreland 1 -- Trevor Kovatch scored four goals to lead the Leopards to a Section 3-AA victory.
Preston Rathway, Wyatt Zarichnak, Nathaniel Kikel and Logan Metzger also scored one goal apiece for Belle Vernon (1-0, 1-0).
Leo Morales-Pastrana scored for the Scotties (0-1, 0-1).
Charleroi 7, Chartiers-Houston 0 -- Bryce Large netted four goals to spark the Cougars to a non-section victory over the Bucs.
Matthew Burkhol scored twice and Landon Barcus added a goal to give Charleroi a victory in its season opener.
Connellsville 2, Trinity 1, OT -- Seth Basinger scored the game-winner in overtime to lift the Falcons to a Section 3-AAA opening victory.
Ben Zavatchan also scored for Connellsville (1-0, 1-0).
John Garcia's goal in the second half tied the game for the Hillers (0-1, 0-1).
Greensburg C.C. 17, Beth-Center 1 -- Carlo Dennis (5), Kyler Miller (3), and Jake Gretz (3) accounted for 11 goals to lead the Centurions to a Section 2-A victory.
Ben Duong and Max Szekely both netted two goals for Greensburg C.C. (1-0, 1-0).
Mount Pleasant 3, Yough 1 -- Robbie Labuda scored the game-winning goal late in the second half as the Vikings opened Section 3-AA play with a victory over the Cougars.
Luke Rivardo added a last-minute insurance goal for Mount Pleasant (1-0, 1-0). Aydan Gross scored the first goal for the Vikings.
Zander Aird scored the lone goal for Yough (0-1, 0-1).
Boys golf
Elizabeth Forward 207, Uniontown 220 -- Logan Monzak's even-par 36 led the Warriors to a Section 8-AA victory over the visiting Red Raiders at Butlers Golf Course.
Louie Kite (40), Mitchell Urick (45), Nate Siesky (44), and Bryce McLaughlin (42) rounded out the scoring for Elizabeth Forward (5-1).
Logan Voytish was the low golfer for Uniontown (4-2, 4-3) with 5-over 41. Clay Dean (43), Wade Brugger (44), Greg Fox (46), and Tate Musko (46) also counted for the Red Raiders. Colton Mathias' 47 was not used.
