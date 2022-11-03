Waynesburg Central was unable to contain the Greensburg Central Catholic duo of Riley Kerr and Sara Felder Thursday night, falling to the Lady Centurions, 7-0, in the WPIAL Class A girls consolation final at Peters Twp.
Greensburg C.C. (14-4-0) advances to the PIAA tournament and will play Windber in the opening round.
Kerr finished with a hat trick, scoring the first two goals of the match in the first half. The first was on a header on an Alexia Graham corner kick with 28:28 left in the half. The second was on a run through the defense on a pass from Felder at 10:41.
The Lady Centurions pulled away in the second half with five goals.
Felder scored a hat trick in the second half with two goals in the first 10 minutes and a late goal with 2:45 left in the match.
Kerr finished her hat trick with around 11 minutes left in the half.
Graham scored after a turnover near the top of the penalty box.
The Lady Raiders (15-5-0) played without the WPIAL's leading scorer. Ashlyn Basinger was injured in the first half in the semifinal loss to Springdale and was not available for action in the consolation match.
