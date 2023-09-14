The Waynesburg Central girls rallied with two goals in the second half Wednesday night for a 2-1 road victory at Charleroi in a Section 2-A match.
The Lady Raiders improve to 3-2-0 in the section and 5-2-0 overall. Charleroi slips to 3-1-0 in the section and 5-1-0 overall.
Lake Litwinovich scored in the 49th minute to tie the match, and Ella Miller netted the game-winner in the 64th minute.
Charleroi’s McKenna DeUnger scored the lone goal of the first half in the 38th minute.
Belle Vernon 2, Ringgold 2, OT — The match was tied at 1-1 at halftime and 2-2 at the end of regulation, with neither team scoring in overtime for a Section 2-AAA tie.
Belle Vernon is 1-3-1 in the section and 2-4-1 overall.
Grace West set up Courtney Martin for Belle Vernon’s goal in the first half. Martin then assisted on Ava Scalise’s goal in the second half.
Elizabeth Wilson and Imani Arnold scored for Ringgold (2-2-1, 3-3-2).
Belle Vernon’s Abby Showman preserved the tie with 11 saves.
Chartiers-Houston 7, Monessen 1 — Kayla Saeli scored the Lady Greyhounds’ lone goal in a Section 2-A loss to the Lady Bucs.
Ava Capozzoli finished with four goals for Chartiers-Houston (4-1-0, 7-1-0).
Monessen goes to 0-3-1 in the section and 1-4-1 overall.
Connellsville 7, Uniontown 2 — Grace Bosnic scored a hat trick to lead the visiting Lady Falcons to a Section 2-AAA victory at Bill Power Stadium.
Emma Tikey netted two goals, and Makayla Hay and Rylee Leasher scored one apiece in the win for Connellsville (3-2-0, 4-4-0).
The Lady Raiders go to 0-3-0 in the section and 3-4-0 overall.
Mount Pleasant 9, Woodland Hills 0 — Laurel Rummel posted a shutout in the Lady Vikings’ Section 3-AA victory over Woodland Hills.
Morgan Gesinski and Maggie Piper scored hat tricks, and Riley Gesinski added two goals for Mount Pleasant (2-0-0, 4-2-0).
Woodland Hills is 1-2-0 in the section and 2-2-0 overall.
West Mifflin 9, Brownsville 0 — The Lady Falcons were held scoreless in a Section 4-AA loss to the Lady Titans.
Jada Downs finished with four goals for West Mifflin (1-2-0, 3-3-0). Brownsville slides to 0-3-0 in the section and 0-6-0 overall.
Yough 5, East Allegheny 0 — The Lady Cougars had five players score in a Section 3-AA victory over the Lady Wildcats.
Kate Slavick, Carli Reisinger, Erin Reisinger, Jesse Dermata and Brooke Wieland scored for Yough (3-4, 2-1). East Allegheny falls to 0-3-0 in the section and 0-4-0 overall.
Girls tennis
Section 2-AA singles tournament — Belle Vernon’s Gabriella Dusi advanced to the section championship with a straight-sets victory over Chartiers Valley’s Raelle Wilshire.
Dusi, the top seed, faces South Park’s Grace Kempton, the No. 2 seed, in the final. Both players advance to the WPIAL Class AA championship.
