The Waynesburg Central girls wrapped up sole possession of the Section 4-AAA Thursday night with a 46-40 victory against visiting Brownsville.
Waynesburg Central finishes with an 8-2 section record and improves to 18-3 overall.
The Lady Raiders led 11-4, 21-14 and 35-27 at the quarter breaks.
Kaley Rohanna and Josie Horne shared team-scoring honors for Waynesburg with 12 points each.
Brownsville's Ava Clark scored a game-high 16 points.
McGuffey 53, Charleroi 46 -- The winner of the Section 4-AAA finale at Charleroi earned the final playoff berth, and the Lady Highlanders rallied in the second half for the berth.
Both teams finish 5-5 in the section, but the final berth goes to McGuffey (15-7) because it swept the season series. Charleroi goes to 11-9 overall.
The Lady Cougars led 22-14 after the first quarter and 31-25 at halftime. McGuffey outscored the home team in the second half, 28-15, to rally for the win.
Charleroi's McKenna DeUnger entered the game needing 12 points to reach 1,000 career points, but finished with eight. Bella Carroto led the Lady Cougars with 11 points. Ella Sypolt and Rece Eddy both finished with nine points.
Madison Gaso scored a game-high 17 points for McGuffey. Alexis Ewig finished with 14.
South Park 51, Yough 45 -- The visiting Lady Eagles rallied in the fourth quarter for a Section 4-AAA victory.
Yough (5-5, 10-11) led 26-17 at halftime and 37-36 after three quarters. The Lady Eagles (7-3, 11-11) outscored the home team in the final eight minutes, 15-8.
The Lady Cougars' Hailey Bock (14), Laney Gerdich (12), and Autumn Matthews (10) all scored in double digits.
Ella Clifford finished with 14 points for South Park. Addy Kerry added 10.
Thomas Jefferson 53, Connellsville 32 -- The Lady Falcons closed the season with a Section 3-AAAAA road loss at Thomas Jefferson.
Hillary Claycomb scored a game-high 19 points for Connellsville (0-12, 4-18).
Laekyn Flynn led the Lady Jaguars (3-9, 9-12) with 14 points. Riley McCade and Josie Pugh both scored 10.
Uniontown 39, Southmoreland 35 -- The Lady Raiders held off a second-half rally for a Section 3-AAAA home victory.
Uniontown (3-9, 4-17) led 10-6 after the first quarter and 17-11 at halftime. The Lady Scots (1-11, 2-20) outscored the host team in the second half, 24-22.
A'Kira Dade led Uniontown with a game-high 18 points.
Maddie Moore paced Southmoreland with 15 points. Reagan Carson added 10.
Elizabeth Forward 51, West Mifflin 41 -- The Lady Warriors wrapped up a perfect Section 3-AAAA season with a road victory against the Lady Titans.
Elizabeth Forward finishes 12-0 in the section and 17-4 overall. West Mifflin goes to 8-4 in the section and 11-9 overall.
Chloe Zombek led the way for the Lady Warriors with 15 points. The Lady Titans' Emily Beck finished with a game-high 18 points.
Laurel Highlands 49, Ringgold 30 -- The Fillies evened their Section 3-AAAA and overall records with a road victory at Ringgold.
Laurel Highlands improves to 6-6 in the section and 11-11 overall. Ringgold finishes the season with section record of 2-10 and overall mark of 4-17.
Laurel Highlands held quarter leads of 8-7, 16-14 and 34-23.
Miya Harris (14), Alessandra Peccon (13), and Ariyanna Sumpter (11) all scored in double figures for Laurel Highlands.
Abbey Whaley led Ringgold with 14 points. Angelina Massey added 12.
Chartiers-Houston 54, Carmichaels 26 -- The Lady Mikes led after the first quarter, but the Lady Bucs rallied for the lead at halftime on their way to a Section 4-AA victory.
Sophia Zalar and Megan Voithofer both scored nine points for Carmichaels (6-6, 8-14).
Mia Mitrik (15) and Allison Wingard (11) were in double figures for Chartiers-Houston (10-2, 15-7).
Monessen 63, Avella 33 -- The Lady Greyhounds won the Section 2-A outright with a victory over the visiting Lady Eagles.
Monessen finishes with a 9-1 section record and 15-4 overall mark. Avella closes at 6-4 in the section and 12-10 overall.
The Lady Greyhounds led 15-10, 32-18 and 47-26 at the quarter breaks.
Monesssen's Madison Johnson shared game-scoring honors with 13 points. Na'Jaziah Carter scored 12 and Hailey Johnson added 11.
Katie Dryer led Avella with 13 points.
Geibel Catholic 46, Jefferson-Morgan 12 -- Emma Larkin poured in a game-high 32 points, including six 3-pointers, to lead the Lady Gators to a home win in the Section 2-A finale.
Geibel finishes the season with a 5-5 section record and 11-11 overall mark. The Lady Rockets close 0-10 in the section and 0-22 overall.
The Lady Gators led 21-1 after the first quarter and 33-2 at halftime
Maia Stevenson also finished in double figures for Geibel with 10 points. Addy Larkin scored five points for Jefferson-Morgan.
Franklin Regional 63, Belle Vernon 52 -- The Lady Leopards fell behind early and a didn't recover for a non-section loss at Franklin Regional.
Farrah Reader scored a season-high 20 points for Belle Vernon (14-8). Jenna Dawson finished with 10 points.
Sarah Penrod led the way for the Lady Panthers (8-13) with a game-high 25 points. Avery Musto added 11.
Boys basketball
Chartiers-Houston 55, Carmichaels 29 -- The Bucs' defense held the Mikes to 16 points in the final three quarters for a Section 4-AA home victory.
Aydan Adamson and Alec Anderson both scored seven points for Carmichaels (5-7, 12-10).
Jake Mele, Avery Molek and Justus Buckingham all finished with nine points for Chartiers-Houston (10-2, 16-6).
Monessen 66, California 34 -- The Greyhounds scored 43 points in the first half on their way to a Section 2-A home victory.
Lorenzo Gardner led Monessen (9-1, 19-2) with a game-high 21 points. Davontae Clayton finished with 19 points and Jaisean Blackman added 15.
Noah Neil scored 14 points for the Trojans (1-9, 6-15).
