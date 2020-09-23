Uniontown swept visiting Belle Vernon, 3-0, for its first win of the season in a Section 3-AAA girls volleyball match Tuesday night.
Coach Jessy Madison's Lady Raiders (1-3, 1-3) won by scores of 25-23, 25-21 and 25-23.
Gianna Francia had 11 digs for the Lady Leopards (0-3, 0-3) who also got four kills from Ally Sedlak and four aces from Mia Lubrani. Sarah Bury was BV's assist leader.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.