Uniontown swept past visiting Ringgold, 3-0, in a non-section girls volleyball match Monday night.
The Lady Raiders cruised to a 25-11 win in the first set, rallied from an eight-point deficit to take the second set, 25-21, then put away the match in a back-and-forth third set, 26-24.
Alyssa Connolly led the Lady Rams with 15 assists and Zoe Mundorff had eight kills.
