Waynesburg Central was a perfect example of a team that was better than its record indicated last girls basketball season.
The Lady Raiders were 7-15 overall and 1-13 in Section 2-AAA but they were in most of their games and their lone section win was on the road against a Charleroi playoff team that was in first place at the time.
Waynesburg was outscored by an average of just 4.6 points per game and suffered seven losses by 10 or fewer points.
"Last year we were in a lot of games," fourth-year coach Dave Sarra said. "We won at Charleroi. We played South Park really close at home (56-45 loss to the section champion).
"We've been closing the gap on those teams. So I think this year it's realistic for us to make a push to make the playoffs."
The Lady Raiders have just one senior on their roster but still have plenty of experience returning.
"Four of our starters this year also started most of the games last year," Sarra said.
That group includes Sarra's daughter, guard Nina Sarra, along with senior forward Riley Morehead and junior forwards Clara Paige Miller and Brenna Benke.
"Clara Paige was our leading scorer and leading rebounder last year and also in her freshman year," Sarra pointed out.
Completing the starting lineup will be a talented newcomer.
"Our point guard is going to be a freshman, Kaley Rohanna," Sarra said. "She's a really good player with a huge upside. We're expecting a lot of good things from her."
Sarra also has the luxury of a deep bench.
"Another freshman who'll likely be our sixth player is Josie Horne," Sarra said. "We also have (junior guard) Lily Rush, (freshman forward) Addison Blair, (freshman guard) Emma Kindervarter, (sophomore forward) Jordan Dean ... we have a little bit of depth this year."
One of the highlights of the Lady Raiders' 2019-20 season was winning the Carmichaels Lions Club King Coal Christmas Tournament, which was a positive experience for Sarra's squad.
"You're always looking to gain experience in a tournament but you're in it to win it, too," Sarra said. "It was big for us and provided some excitement on the team."
When asked who his team leader was, Sarra said his team had several.
"Nina is coming along in her leadership role but we have a lot of people leading by example right now and some vocal leaders, too," he said.
Waynesburg is the same section again but with a slightly different lineup. Brownsville, Charleroi, McGuffey, South Park and Washington remain with Seton LaSalle departing and Bentworth moving in.
Sarra will be assisted by Natalie Blair.
