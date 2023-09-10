Uniontown’s Grace Trimmer placed fifth in the Red, White & Blue Invitational Invitational Class AA race Saturday held at White Oak Park.
Trimmer finished with a time of 19:34. Teammate Emily Angelo had a top-20 finish after placing 17th in 20:24. Arrington Scott (38, 21:44), Addy Martin (71, 23:04), and Sadie Hostetler (73, 23:09) rounded out the top-five finishers for Uniontown.
The Lady Raiders held the tiebreaker to finish fifth as a team with 187 points.
Southmoreland’s Lexi Ohler finished 11th in 20:08. Belle Vernon’s Tessa Rodriguez placed in the top-20 by finishing 14th in 20:19.
Angelique Mariana was the first Ringgold runner to finish, placing 28th overall in 21:07. Laurel Highlands’ Taylor Schwertfeger was 31st in 21:15.
Elizabeth Forward’s Brooke Yurkovich was 78th with a time of 23:18.
Montour won the Class AA girls team title with 97, led by Lakyn Schaltenbrand’s first-place finish in 19:06.
Geibel Catholic sophomore Emma Larkin placed 17th overall in the Class A race in a time of 21:18. West Greene’s Eryka Hackney was 77th in 26:33.
Doddridge County won the team title with 45 points. Elk County Catholic’s Grace Neubert finished first in 19:16.
The North Allegheny girls had the first three finishers in the Class AAA race to easily win the team title with 37 points. Wren Kucler finished first with a time of 17:45.
Zoey Thomas led Connellsville to the finish line in 122nd place with a time of 22:55.
Laurel Highlands’ Matt Schwertfeger placed seventh in the Class AA race with a time of 16:26. Elizabeth Forward’s Thomas Fine slipped into the top 20 after placing 19th in 17:10.
Parker King had the top finish for Uniontown in 31st with a time of 17:38, one second ahead of teammate Cooper Gilleland. Connellsville’s top finisher was Jonah Lindstrom in 40th place with a time of 17:56.
Gianni Pesi was the first Belle Vernon runner to cross the finish line, placing 47th in 18:16. Ringgold’s Lucian Delsandro was 60th in 18:39.
Montour’s Julian Kletz won the Class AA title in 15:34 and Montour was the team champions with 90 points.
The North Allegheny boys won the Class AAA team title with 93 points. Grove City’s MJ Pottinger finished first in 15:21.
Calvary Chapel Christian School’s Harrison Bommer was 46th in the Class A race with a time of 19:27. West Greene’s Darren Knight placed 63rd in 20:10.
Boys soccer
Charleroi 8, McGuffey 0 — Arlo McIntyre scored a hat trick and Landon Barcus finished with two goals and three assists in the Cougars’ non-section victory against McGuffey.
Bryce Large scored two goals and Dylan Klinger added on for Charleroi (7-0-0). McGuffey goes to 5-2-0 overall.
Ringgold 5, West Mifflin 0 — The Rams remained undefeated with a non-section victory over the Titans.
Nick Evans netted a hat trick, and Juraj Stasko added a goal and two assists for Ringgold (6-0). West Mifflin slides to 1-6-0 overall.
Girls soccer
Monessen 12, Jeannette 1 — Sam Saylor scored six goals in the Lady Greyhounds’ non-section victory over the Lady Jayhawks.
Monessen improves to 1-2-0, while Jeannette slips to 0-3-0.
Mount Pleasant 5, Elizabeth Forward 0 — Laurel Rummel shut out the Lady Warriors to help the Lady Vikings earn a non-section victory.
Rylin Bugosh scored a hat trick for Mount Pleasant (3-2-0). Elizabeth Forward goes to 2-1-0 overall.
