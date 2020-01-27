The Uniontown girls held off visiting Penn Hills Monday night for a 48-42 Section 3-AAAAA home victory.
The Lady Indians (5-5, 7-11) led 19-17 at halftime, but the Lady Raiders pulled ahead after the third quarter, 29-28.
Uniontown (4-7, 5-13) secured the section victory with a 19-14 fourth quarter.
Mya Murray led the Lady Raiders with 17 points. Destiny Hall finished with 13 and Aziriah Wilson added 10.
Penn Hills' Jasmyn Golden scored a game-high 18 points. Niya Moore added 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.