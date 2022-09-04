The title match in the annual FCCA Volleyball Invitational Saturday came down between rivals Laurel Highlands and Uniontown.
The host Lady Raiders swept to the crown with a straight-sets victory, defeating the Mustangs, 25-20, 25-23.
Uniontown, who finished first in pool play, advanced to the final match with a three-set victory over Albert Gallatin, 25-23, 14-25, 15-11.
Laurel Highlands, second in its pool to the Lady Raiders, defeated Belle Vernon in the other championship semifinal.
"It's nice to win for the hosting team. I feel like it's been so long for Uniontown," said coach Anna Tale.
The finals seesawed between Uniontown and Laurel Highlands, but the Lady Raiders remained composed to hold on to the set wins.
"I had a lot of underclassmen step up today, and I had a lot of leadership from my seniors," praised Tale.
Tale believes her team worked as a unit in their run to the title.
"It's communication. It should be an easy thing. The last couple games against Laurel Highlands and Albert Gallatin, it really showed," said Tale.
Uniontown opens section play on Wednesday at Elizabeth Forward, a tough opening match. Tale noted what the Lady Raiders need to improve in preparation for the big game.
"It's how they receive the serve. They're trying to pass and not receive the serve," said Tale. "We made some minor mistakes we need to brush up on."
Uniontown finished 3-0 in pool play, winning six sets and dropping two. Laurel Highlands defeated Southmoreland and California and lost to Uniontown with a 5-3 mark.
Belle Vernon went 3-0 in Pool B play with wins over Albert Gallatin, Brownsville and Geibel Catholic. The Lady Leopards went 6-1 in pool play. Albert Gallatin finished 2-1 with wins against Brownsville and Geibel, and a loss to the Lady Leopards. The Lady Colonials went 5-2 in pool play.
Boys soccer
Bentworth 4, Brownsville 0 -- Landon Urcho and DJ Hays combined on the shutout and Jerzy Timlin scored a hat trick in the FCCA Soccer Invitational played at Washington Stadium.
The game was scoreless in the first half and remained scoreless until 16:28 remaining in the match when the Bearcats broke the tie on a penalty kick.
Bentworth's Ryan Moessner scored a goal and assisted on another. Urcho made seven saves and Hays turned aside three shots.
The Falcons' Davey Timko made 10 saves.
Laurel Highlands 4, Bentworth 0 -- The Bearcats traveled to Mustang Stadium for the second game of the FCCA tournament and were shut out by the host team.
Urcho and Hays combined for nine saves for Bentworth (3-2).
Brownsville 2, Albert Gallatin 1, OT -- The Falcons salvaged a split in the FCCA tournament with an overtime victory against the Colonials in the last match of the day at Laurel Highlands.
Brownsville's Thomas Ruffcorn tied the game with 23:55 left in the first half. Dustin Lindeman assisted on the goal.
Neither team scored in the second half, forcing overtime.
Ruffcorn netted the game-winner with 54.4 seconds left in the first overtime on a penalty kick.
Timko made five saves for the Falcons (2-2). Albert Gallatin's Jacob Rosie had 16 saves.
Belle Vernon 5, McKeesport 0 -- The host Leopards shut out the visiting Tigers in the opening match of the Paul Sasko Kickoff Classic.
Belle Vernon (3-0) led 1-0 on Wyatt Zarichnak's goal, and then pulled away in the second half with goals from Nathaniel Kikel, Preston Rathway, Trevor Kovatch and Jackson Coneybeer.
Kovatch also had a pair of assists, while Rathway and Mason Yeschenko assisted on one goal apiece.
Ambridge 6, Mount Pleasant 0 -- Evan Scheib recorded a shutout as the host Bridgers defeated the Vikings in the Ambridge Tournament.
Will Gruca scored a pair of goals for Ambridge (2-1), while Anthony Powell, Caison Holland, Preston Korol and JJ Simms scored a goal apiece.
Jeannette 10, Southmoreland 2 -- Jordan Taylor netted five goals for the Jayhawks for a victory in the South Allegheny Tournament.
Austin Emery finished with two goals and two assists for Jeannette (2-1).
Southmoreland slips to 0-3.
Girls soccer
Laurel Highlands 4, Brownsville 2 -- Kate Chiado netted two goals in the Fillies' victory in their opening match of the FCCA Soccer Invitational at Albert Gallatin.
Ailey Nose and Jenna Voyten scored a goal apiece in the victory.
Laurel Highlands 3, Bentworth 2 -- The LH girls edged the Lady Bearcats in their second match of the FCCA invitational.
Ellle Mancini, Jocelyn Radcliffe and Kate Chiado scored in the victory.
Waynesburg Central 5, Steel Valley 0 -- Ashlyn Basinger netted four goals to lead the Lady Raiders to a victory in the Baldwin Invitational.
Basinger also assisted on Rylei Rastoka's goal. Kali Shriver, Rastoka and Taylor Sibert assisted on Basinger's goals.
Payton Cowell earned the shutout for the Lady Raiders.
Ringgold 1, Hickory 0 -- The Lady Rams held on for a close victory on Elizabeth Ryan's goal against a team from District 10 in the inaugural Moe Rosensteel Memorial Kickoff Classic hosted by Norwin.
Ringgold improves to 4-1 overall, while Hickory goes to 1-1.
Kiski Area 4, Connellsville 1 -- Sophia Hranica's two goals led the Lady Cavaliers past the Lady Falcons in the Paul Sasko Kickoff Classic.
Kiski improves to 2-1 and Connellsville slides to 0-4.
