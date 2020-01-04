The Uniontown girls swimming team opened the Section 5-AA schedule Friday night with a 91-56 victory at McKeesport.
Madelyn King (200 freestyle, 2:40.51), Sophie Zimcosky (200 IM, 2:51.01), Caitlin Michelangelo (100 freestyle, 1:09.95), and Morgan Metts (100 backstroke, 1:20.96) won individual events for the Lady Raiders.
The 200 freestyle relay team of Metts, Madelyn Debord, Zimcosky and Philisity Varndell won the 200 freestyle relay in 2:03.67.
