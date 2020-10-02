Ringgold fought hard but came up short in a Section 2-AAA girls volleyball match against West Allegheny, 3-1, Thursday night.
The Lady Indians (2-4, 2-4) won by scores of 25-21, 25-22, 23-25, 25-23.
Haley Resosky had 14 kills for the Lady Rams (1-4, 1-4), who rallied from deficits of seven points or more four times during the math. Ringgold also got 27 assists from Alyssa Connolly, 25 digs from Kaiden Bubash and nine kills from Zoey Mundorff.
Ringgold hosts Chartiers Valley on Tuesday.
