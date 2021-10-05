The Ringgold girls tennis team closed out the regular season Monday afternoon with a 5-0 victory over visiting Washington in Section 2-AA play.
The Lady Rams finish with a 4-2 second record and 4-4 overall mark, and earned a berth into next week's WPIAL Class AA team playoffs.
Rebecca McIntosh won the opening set, 6-0, dropped the second, 6-4, and rallied in the third set, 6-0, to win No. 1 singles. Julia Corey dropped only two games at No. 2 singles, and Washington was short a player and forfeited No. 3 singles.
Emily Buechel and Elizabeth Talaga won No. 1 doubles, 7-5, 6-2. Lily McArdle and Caidyn Demchak completed the sweep with a 6-2, 6-2 victory at No. 2 doubles.
McIntosh and Corey will play in the WPIAL Class AA Doubles Championship on Wednesday.
Girls volleyball
Southmoreland 3, Belle Vernon 1 -- The Lady Scots won the opening two sets and rallied to take the fourth set for a non-section road win over the Lady Leopards.
Southmoreland won the first two sets, 25-17, 25-18, and Belle Vernon fought back in the third set, 25-11. The Lady Scots completed the victory by winning the fourth set, 26-24.
Gianna Anderson had seven digs and four aces for Belle Vernon (5-6, 2-5). Ally Sedlak finished with seven kills.
Mapletown 3, Beth-Center 0 -- The Lady Maples swept past the visiting Lady Bulldogs for a non-section victory.
Mapletown won by the scores, 25-5, 25-7, 25-16.
Krista Wilson had a solid all-around performance for the Lady Maples (9-1, 7-0) with 16 kills, six digs and two aces. Macee Cree finished with 26 assists. Ella Menear (8 kills, 7 digs, 4 aces), Taylor Dusenberry (9 kills, 5 aces), and Riley Pekar (6 aces, 5 digs) also contributed to the victory.
Frazier 3, California 1 -- The Lady Commodores rallied from a set down for a non-section victory over the visiting Lady Trojans.
California won the first set, 25-23. Frazier (10-0, 7-0) rallied to take the next three sets, 26-24, 25-19, 25-22.
Tayla Pascoe had a triple-double for the Lady Trojans with 11 kills, 33 digs and 16 service points. Jordyn Cruse had a solid defensive game with 30 digs. Azzy Colditz had a double-double with 17 digs and 16 service points. Gianna Grillo had a team-high 25 assists. Alexis Sherman finished with nine kills.
Jensyn Hartman led Frazier with 24 kills. Braylin Salisbury had 10 kills. Gracen Hartman finished with a team-high 29 assists. Molly Yauch had 36 digs and Eliza Newcomer contributed six blocks.
Albert Gallatin 3, Connellsville 0 -- The Lady Colonials returned home with a non-section victory.
Albert Gallatin won by the scores, 25-18, 25-12, 25-19.
Laney Wilson led the Lady Colonials with 16 kills and three blocks. Elizabeth Murtha contributed six digs, 11 kills and two aces. Kennedy Felio had a team-high 14 assists, and Emma Eckert finished with 12 assists. Courtlyn Turner (3 blocks) and Mia Moser (9 digs) also contributed to the win.
West Greene 3, Cameron (W.Va.) 0 -- The Lady Pioneers swept by visiting Cameron for a non-section win.
West Greene won by the scores, 25-14, 25-5, 25-12.
Kasie Meek had a double-double for the Lady Pioneers with 13 kills and 14 service points. BreAnn Jackson had a team-high 16 assists and Mackenzie Wise finished with four kills.
Laurel Highlands 3, Yough 0 -- Laurel Highlands didn't drop a set for a non-section road victory over the Lady Cougars.
Laurel Highlands won by the scores, 25-20, 25-11, 25-12.
Adrienne Mattey finished with a team-high 14 digs. Emily Fleenor added 11 digs. Morgan Wheeler had 20 assists. Mia Pierce finished with nine kills.
Boys soccer
Bentworth 3, Chartiers-Houston 0 -- The Bearcats scored two goals in the second half for a Section 4-A victory over the visiting Bucs.
Colton Lusk led Bentworth (7-0-1, 11-1-1) with two goals. Julian Hays also scored a goal.
Chartiers-Houston goes to 2-5-0 in the section and 3-8-1 overall.
South Park 5, Waynesburg Central 0 -- Five different players scored for the undefeated Eagles in a non-section victory over the visiting Raiders.
Andrew Spowart, Nick Frechione, Ben Ambrose, Ryan Wesoloswski and Logan Brewer all scored for South Park (12-0).
Chase Henkins made 15 saves for Waynesburg (3-8).
Girls soccer
Southmoreland 4, Yough 3 — Olivia Cernuto's return from injury was a successful one with a hat trick to lead the Lady Scotties to a victory over the visiting Lady Cougars in a match between the two top teams in Section 3-AA.
Taylor Klingensmith also scored for Southmoreland (5-1-1, 7-1-2).
Mckenzie Pritts scored two goals and Nicole Veychek netted one for Yough (4-1-1, 9-2-1).
Laurel Highlands 4, Albert Gallatin 1 -- Four different players scored for Laurel Highlands for a Section 2-AAA win over the Lady Colonials.
Elle Mancini, Jenna Voyten, Journey Greer and Madison McClean scored for Laurel Highlands. Juliana Evans scored Albert Gallatin's goal.
Trinity 10, Uniontown 0 — Alyssa Clutter scored four goals to lead the Lady Hillers to a Section 2-AAA win over the Lady Raiders.
Courtney Lowe added a hat trick for Trinity (4-4-0, 4-5-0).
Uniontown slips to 0-9-0 in the section and 0-12-0 overall.
Ringgold 4, Greensburg Salem 0 — Four different players scored for the Lady Rams in a Section 2-AAA victory over the Lady Lions.
Aubrey Esper, Elizabeth Wilson, Ryan Wilson and Katelyn Ferrence all scored for Ringgold (6-4-0, 6-6-0). Greensburg Salem goes to 5-3-0 in the section and 5-5-0 overall.
Waynesburg Central 5, Brownsville 0 -- Ashlyn Basinger scored four goals and assisted on a fifth to lead the Lady Raiders to a Section 3-AA win over the visiting Lady Falcons.
Lake Litnowich scored one goal and had one assist for Waynesburg (2-4-0, 4-5-0).
Brownsville slides to 0-7-0 in the section and 2-8-0 overall.
Elizabeth Forward 8, East Allegheny 0 — Bri Hartford and Nattalie Moffa both netted two goals to lead the Lady Warriors to a 4-AA win over the Lady Wildcats.
Abby Beinlich, Mia Valerio, Adysson Davis and Brooklyn Baldensperger all scored one goal for Elizabeth Forward (6-0-1, 10-1-1).
East Allegheny slides to 0-7-0 in the section and 0-9-0 overall.
Mount Pleasant 2, McGuffey 0 — Rylin Bugosh scored both goals for the Lady Vikings in a Section 3-AA win over McGuffey.
Mount Pleasant improves to 6-0-0 in the section and 9-2-0 overall. McGuffey slips to 1-5-0 in the section and 4-6-0 overall.
Seton-La Salle 5, Bentworth 0 — Paige Kuysis scored twice to lead the Lady Rebels to a Section 2-A victory over the Lady Bearcats.
Seton-La Salle improves to 7-1-0 in the section and 7-3-0 overall. Bentworth goes to 3-5-1 i the section and 5-7-1 overall.
