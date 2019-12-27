The Ringgold girls controlled the Bentworth Holiday Tournament game from the outset Friday for a 43-22 victory over California.
The Lady Rams (3-5) led 13-6 after the first quarter and extended their lead to 25-8 at halftime. The Lady Trojans (4-4) fought back in the third quarter, 9-6, but Ringgold put away the tournament win with a 12-5 fourth quarter.
Kirra Gerard scored a game-high 16 for Ringgold. Sydney Smichnick led California with seven points.
Bentworth Holiday Tournament
Ringgold 13-12-6-12 -- 43
California 6-2-9-5 -- 22
Ringgold: Kirra Gerard 16. California: Sydney Smichnick 7. Records: Ringgold (3-5), California (4-4).
