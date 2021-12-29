Ringgold built on its first-quarter lead Wednesday night for a 40-28 victory over the host team of the Bentworth Holiday Tournament.
The Lady Rams (4-2) led 12-8 in the first quarter and 23-18 at halftime. The lead grew to 36-22 after three quarters.
Tournament MVP Kirra Gerard led Ringgold with 12 points. Kasandra Holland added 11 points. Abby Whaley was named to the all-tournament team.
Bentworth's Laura Vittone, named to the all-tournament team, shared game-scoring honors with 12 points. Amber Sallee, another all-tournament selection, finished with eight points. Bentworth slips to 3-5.
Buckhannon-Upshur (W.Va.) 51, West Greene 27 -- The Lady Pioneers fell behind early and were unable to rally for a win in the Cal U Holiday Hoopfest.
Buckhannon-Upshur, who plays in West Virginia's largest classification (Class AAAA), led 10-5, 27-17 and 51-18 at the quarter breaks.
Anna Durbin paced the West Greene (4-2) with 14 points.
Kendal Currance finished with a game-high 16 points for Buckhannon-Upshur (5-0). Shelby McDaniels scored 13 points and Kyndal Davis added 10.
Mount Pleasant 54, Monessen 48 -- The host team outscored the Lady Greyhounds in the second half, 29-24, to secure a win on the opening day of the Lady Viking Christmas Tournament.
Mount Pleasant (4-2) rallied for a 25-24 halftime lead.
The Lady Vikings' Tiffany Zelmore finished with a game-high 27 points. Alli Bailey scored 12.
Mercedes Majors led Monessen (3-2) with 23 points.
Burgettstown 59, Brownsville 25 -- The host Lady Blue Devils, behind Jill Frazier's 20 points, defeated the Lady Falcons in tournament action.
Madelin Newark added 14 for Burgettstown (5-0). Emma Seto scored 14 points for Brownsville (4-3).
Kiski Area 50, Yough 31 -- The Lady Cougars fell to the host Lady Cavaliers in the Kiski Area Holiday Tournament.
Lexi Colaianni led Kiski (3-3) with 24 points. Yough slips to 2-5 overall.
Upper St. Clair 47, Southmoreland 45 -- The Lady Panthers upended the Lady Scots in the Cal U Holiday Hoopfest.
Gracie Spadaro led Southmoreland (4-1) with 16 points. Olivia Cernuto and Delaynie Morvosh both scored 13 points.
Katelyn Robbins scored 11 and Mia Brown added 10 for Upper St. Clair (6-0).
Washington 45, Beth-Center 36 -- The Prexies picked up their first win of the season over the Lady Bulldogs in the Christmas Clash at the Corral held at Laurel Highlands.
Amari Oakley led Washington (1-5) with 15 points. Julia Ogrodowski scored a game-high 25 points for Beth-Center (0-5).
Boys basketball
California 53, Frazier 44 -- The Trojans picked up a win over the Commodores in the cfsbank Holiday Tournament held at Charleroi.
California (2-4) led 13-5 after the first quarter and 26-20 at halftime. The advantage grew to 38-27 after three quarters.
The Trojans' Cory Frick scored a game-high 21 points, including 7-of-8 from the foul line. Hunter Assed finished with 16 points.
Keyshaun Thompson led Frazier (0-7) with 15 points. Logan Butcher scored 14.
Belle Vernon 79, East Allegheny 42 -- The Leopards scored 31 points in the first quarter and 22 more in the second quarter for an opening victory in the cfsbank Holiday Tournament at Charleroi.
Daniel Gordon paced Belle Vernon (7-0) with 22 points. Quinton Martin scored 17. Devin Whitlock finished with 16 points, eight assists and seven steals.
Mike Smith scored a game-high 24 points for the Wildcats (3-5).
Charleroi 68, Ringgold 62, OT -- The host Cougars needed extra time for a victory over the Rams in the cfsbank Holiday Tournament.
Will Wagner poured in a game-high 33 points for Charleroi (6-1). Gavin Theys and Ben Shields scored 10 apiece.
Zion Moore paced Ringgold (3-4) with 24 points. Nick Peccon scored 18 and Jesus Davenport added 15.
Uniontown 54, Northern Stafford (Md.) 34 -- The Red Raiders pulled ahead at halftime and then put the game away with 24 points in the fourth quarter for a victory in the opening night of the Southern Garrett (Md.) Holiday Tournament.
Uniontown's Notorious Grooms finished with a game-high 25 points. Calvin Winfrey III scored 11.
Nick Perkins led Northern Stafford with 14 points and Cliff Davis added 10.
Waynesburg Central 75, Propel Braddock Hills 57 -- The Raiders won the title in the Bentworth Holiday Tournament with a victory over Propel Braddock Hills.
Waynesburg led 25-15, 39-26 and 58-37 at the quarter breaks.
Dawson Fowler led the Raiders with 18 points. Trent Zupper (16), Jacob Mason (15), and Chase Henkins (10) also scored in double figures.
Benjamin Mayhew scored a game-high 33 points for Propel Braddock Hills.
Burgettstown 68, Brownsville 49 -- The host Blue Devils outscored the Falcons in the second half, 35-26, for a victory in the Burgettstown Christmas Tournament.
Brownsville (3-4) trailed 27-23 at halftime. The Falcons' Derrick Tarpley finished with a game-high 25 points.
James Leuice led Burgettstown (4-1) with 18 points. Jackson LaRocka scored 16.
Elizabeth Forward 61, West Mifflin 48 -- The Warriors defeated the Titans for a victory in the South Allegheny Holiday Tournament.
Charlie Meehleib led the way for Elizabeth Forward (5-2) with 15 points. Isaiah Turner added 13.
Jiovanni Santella and Mekhi Scott shared team-scoring honors for West Mifflin (3-4) with 11 points apiece.
Keystone Oaks 95, Geibel Catholic 86 -- The Panthers outlasted the Gators for a win the opening day of the Aquinas Academy Christmas Tournament.
Cam Green led Keystone Oaks (4-2) with 21 points. Nick Buckley (19), Owen Minford (16), and Alex Samarin (16) also scored in double figures.
Jaydis Kennedy paced the Gators (2-3) with a game-high 35 points. Tre White added 19 and Kaiden Grady scored 12.
Kiski Area 60, Yough 33 -- The host Cavaliers defeated the Cougars in the Kiski Area Holiday Tournament.
Terek Crosby led Yough (3-3) with a game-high 18 points.
Isaiah Gonzalez (13), Brayden Dunmire (11), and James Pearson (10) all scored in double figures for Kiski (7-1).
