The Ringgold defense held the visiting Yough girls to single digits in each quarter Monday night for a 50-24 Section 3-AAAA home victory.
The Lady Rams (2-5, 6-8) led 8-2, 22-7 and 38-15 at the quarter breaks.
Ringgold's Kirra Gerard led all scorers with 15 points. Martina Costa added 12.
Laney Gerdich scored 10 points for Yough (0-7, 3-11).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.