The Ringgold girls tied the game in the third quarter and completed the second half rally in the fourth quarter for a 50-49 win at Uniontown Monday night for the Lady Rams' first Section 3-AAAA victory.
Ringgold is 1-3 in the section and 3-9 overall. Uniontown slips to 0-5 in the section and 0-12 overall.
The Lady Raiders led 11-10 after the first quarter and 26-18 at halftime.
Abbey Whaley scored 16 of her game-high 28 points in the third quarter as the Lady Rams pulled into a 37-37 tie.
A pair of Zoey Mundorff field goals and Angie Allen's key foul shooting carried the visitors to a 13-12 advantage in the fourth quarter for the tight victory.
Angelina Massey added 11 points for Ringgold.
Jersey Greer paced Uniontown with 14 points. A'Kira Dade finished with 11 points and Emily Myers added 10.
Belle Vernon 56, Laurel Highlands 41 -- The visiting Lady Leopards held an advantage in each quarter to remain unbeaten in Section 3-AAAA play.
Belle Vernon (5-0, 7-5) led 12-8, 28-19 and 43-29 at the quarter breaks.
The Lady Leopards' Presleigh Colditz scored a game-high 19 points, including four 3-pointers, and grabbed six rebounds. Jenna Dawson finished with 12 points. Tessa Rodriguez added nine points, five rebounds, six assists and six steals. Lilly Kerns had eight points and six rebounds.
West Mifflin 71, Southmoreland 47 -- The Lady Titans returned home with a Section 3-AAAA win against the Lady Scots.
West Mifflin (3-1, 5-6) built a 34-19 halftime lead. Southmoreland sliced four points off the deficit in the third quarter, but the Lady Titans outscored the home team in the final quarter, 24-11.
Maddie Moore scored 19 for Southmoreland (0-4, 1-11).
Savaughn Wimbs (21), Emily Beck (16), Shannon Conley (12), and Tori Carr (12) all finished in double figures for West Mifflin.
Latrobe 51, Albert Gallatin 44 -- The Lady Wildcats pulled away in the fourth quarter for a Section 5-AAAAA home victory.
Latrobe (2-2, 9-4) led 18-14 after the first quarter and 25-23 at halftime. The home team led by two points heading into the fourth quarter, and secured the win with an 11-6 advantage.
Mya Glisan paced the Lady Colonials (0-5, 4-8) with a game-high 15 points. Courtlyn Turner scored 12 points and Grayce Panos added 10.
Josie Straigis, Camille Dominick and Elle Snyder all scored 14 points for Latrobe.
McGuffey 57, Brownsville 13 -- McGuffey: Alexis Ewig scored 14 points and Taylor Schumacher added 13 to lead McGuffey to a Section 4-AAA victory.
McGuffey goes to 1-2 in the section and 10-4 overall. Brownsville is 0-3 in the section and 5-8 overall.
Charleroi 70, South Park 60 -- The visiting Lady Cougars held off a late rally by the Lady Eagles for a Section 4-AAA victory.
Charleroi (2-1, 7-3) led 35-24 at halftime and 57-40 after three quarters. South Park outscored the visitors in the final eight minutes, 20-13.
Bella Carroto led Charleroi with a game-high 27 points. McKenna DeUnger added 20 points.
Hayley Bennett (16), Andrea Kuczma (15), and Amara Battista (12) finished in double figures for South Park (2-1, 5-6).
Yough 44, Waynesburg Central 38 -- The Section 4-AAA game was close throughout with the Lady Cougars pulling out the home victory.
The game was tied at 13 after the first quarter. Yough (2-1, 5-6) pulled ahead at halftime, 25-23.
Yough added to its lead after three quarters, 38-29. The Lady Raiders' rally fell short in the fourth quarter.
Mikayla Chewning and Laney Gerdich both scored 14 in the victory.
Addison Blair led the Lady Raiders (2-1, 10-2) with 12 points. Josie Horne added 10.
California 57, Bentworth 28 -- The Lady Trojans finished off the Section 4-AA home victory by outscoring the Lady Bearcats in the second half, 32-16.
Rakiyah Porter led the way for California (3-1, 6-4) with a game-high 23 points. Sam Smichnick and Addison Gregory both scored 10.
Amber Sallee finished with eight points for Bentworth (1-4, 3-10).
Chartiers-Houston 51, Frazier 26 -- The Lady Bucs trailed 11-9 after the first quarter, but held the visitors to just 15 points in the final three quarters for a Section 4-AA victory.
Delaney Warnick led the Lady Commodores (1-3, 4-6) with 11 points.
Kaydan Buckingham paced Chartiers-Houston (4-1, 8-6) with a game-high 14 points. Ava Capozzoli (13) and Ella Richey (11) also finished in double figures.
Washington 54, Carmichaels 37 -- Washington returned home with a Section 4-AA victory against the Lady Mikes.
Washington remains unbeaten in section play at 4-0, improving to 8-3 overall. Carmichaels goes to 2-2 in the section and 4-9 overall.
Geibel Catholic 28, Mapletown 25 -- The Lady Gators scored the game-deciding points in the fourth quarter for a Section 2-A road victory.
The game was tied 17-17 after three quarters and the visitors outscored the Lady Maples (1-2, 4-5) in the final eight minutes, 11-8.
Emma Larkin scored 24 points for Geibel Catholic (1-2, 5-7).
Krista Wilson, Emma Zolar and MaKenna Lotspeich all scored six points for Mapletown.
Elizabeth Forward 54, River Valley 53 -- The Lady Warriors edged visiting River Valley for a non-section win.
Elizabeth Forward improves to 9-3 overall.
Shady Side Academy 67, Mount Pleasant 34 -- The Lady Vikings lost on the road in Section 3-AAA play.
Mount Pleasant goes to 1-2 in the section and 9-4 overall. Shady Side Academy improves to 3-0 in the section and 11-1 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.