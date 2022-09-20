Ringgold swept the doubles and won two singles matches Monday afternoon for a key 4-1 victory in Section 2-AA play at Washington.
The Lady Rams improve to 3-1 in the section and 3-3 overall. Ringgold needs to win one of its final two matches to clinch a WPIAL playoff berth.
Ringgold's Lily McArdle and Caidyn Demshak dropped a first set tiebreaker, but won the final two sets by the same 6-3 score to win at No. 1 doubles. The No. 2 doubles team of Olivia Bianchi and Emily Bucchineri swept to victory by the scores, 6-4, 6-4.
Elizabeth Talaga won her No. 2 singles match in three sets, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2. Martina Stasko won her No. 3 singles match in two sets, 7-6 (4), 6-3.
Girls golf
Franklin Regional 175, Connellsville 211 -- The Lady Panthers were tough at home at Murrysville Golf Club for a Section 3-AAA victory.
Gabby Miller was the low golfer for the Lady Falcons with 48. Abby Tikey shot 50. Paiton Ulery finished with 53 and Katie Atz closed out the scoring with 60.
Franklin Regional's Ali Boyle was medalist with 39.
Girls volleyball
Mapletown 3, Fort Cherry 0 -- The Lady Maples swept to a non-section road victory at Fort Cherry.
Mapletown (5-0) won by the scores, 25-22, 26-24, 25-22.
Krista Wilson (10 kills, 8 digs, 3 aces), Ella Menear (9 kills, 9 digs), and Bailey Rafferty (18 assists, 12 digs, 3 aces) led the Mapletown attack.
Bentworth 3, Avella 0 -- The Lady Bearcats needed just three sets for a non-section victory at Avella.
Bentworth swept to victory by the scores, 25-20, 25-17, 25-18.
Grace Skerbetz (8 kills, 4 digs, 2 aces), Sarah Schiccitano (1 kill, 4 blocks), Jocelyn Babirad (3 digs, 20 assists), Chelsea Dindal (7 kills, 4 digs), and Abby Chester (4 kills, 1 block) had noteworthy performances for Bentworth.
Albert Gallatin 3, Waynesburg Central 1 -- The Lady Colonials returned home from Greene County with a non-section victory.
Albert Gallatin won the first two sets, 25-18 and 25-20, and the Lady Raiders kept the match alive by winning the third set, 25-16. The Lady Colonials won the match with a 25-20 win in the fourth set.
Laney Wilson (4 digs, 20 kills, 1 ace, 3 blocks), Kennedy Felio (4 digs, 30 assists, 6 kills), Mia Moser (9 digs, 3 aces), Courtlyn Turner (6 digs, 11 kills, 7 blocks), Kameron Miller (7 kills, 1 block), Jocelyn Ellsworth (8 digs), and Karee Jordan (4 kills) were stats leaders for Albert Gallatin.
Ringgold 3, West Mifflin 1 -- The Lady Rams dropped the first set and won the final three for a non-section road victory.
The Lady Titans opened with a 25-21 victory. Ringgold secured the road victory with set wins of 25-13, 25-17 and 25-7.
Girls soccer
Chartiers-Houston 4, Bentworth 1 -- The Lady Bearcats trailed 2-0 at halftime and were unable to rally in the second half for a Section 2-A loss.
Emily Kisner scored the lone goal for Bentworth.
Charleroi 3, South Allegheny 2, OT -- Taylor Ramsdell's goal, set up by Lita Zelinsky, with 4:36 left in overtime lifted the Lady Cougars to a Section 2-A home victory over the Lady Gladiators.
Bella Carroto assisted on Ramsdell match-tying goal in the first minute of the second half to tie the match at 2-2.
South Allegheny led 2-0 seven minutes into the game. Carroto cut the deficit in half with a goal at 27:13.
Boys soccer
Brentwood 2, California 1 -- The Spartans scored two goals in the second half for a non-section victory.
Kris Weston assisted Darryl Ray's second-half goal for the Trojans. California keeper Alex Merritt had five saves.
Bentworth 4, Brownsville 0 -- Jerzee Timlin scored a pair of goals in the Bearcats' non-section win against the visiting Falcons.
Julian Hays and John Scott scored one goal apiece for Bentworth.
Davey Timko and Jacob Davis split time in the net for Brownsville (5-5) with four saves each.
Landon Urcho made eight saves for Bentworth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.